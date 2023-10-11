Disney’s Frozen

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). FROZEN features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

Age recommendation: Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Runtime: FROZEN is over two hours long, including one intermission.

Please visit the website for shows and times.