Discover Occoquan

Celebrate all things Occoquan with a weekend of activities including a family treasure hunt, concert in the park, shop late night, and special offerings from businesses around town. Plus don't miss our always-popular Duck Splash fundraiser!

Treasure Hunt

Saturday, August 12 from 11am-4pm

Kids, adults, and families are all invited to solve fun clues around towns to win prizes in our Town Treasure Hunt! The hunt will begin at Occoquan Town Hall. Stop by any time between 11:00-3:30pm to get started. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Concert in the Park

Saturday, August 12 from 7-9pm

Known as the Band of the Nation’s Capital, we are pleased to welcome the 257th Army Band back this summer as part of our Music on Mill concert series in River Mill Park. This event is FREE and open to the public. We recommend bringing camp chairs or blankets to the park for seating.

Annual Duck Splash

Sunday, August 13 at 12pm

Adopt a numbered rubber duck from Patriot Scuba, then join us Sunday, August 13 to watch it race along the Occoquan River with hundreds of other ducks! $5 to adopt your duck. Winners receive $20-500 depending on their place in the race. All proceeds benefit Occoquan non-profit, Patriots for Disabled Divers.