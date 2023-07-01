Dinos Alive: Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through time with the Dinos Alive Immersive Experience. Brace yourselves for an awe-inspiring encounter with over 80 life-sized animated replicas of the enormous terrestrial creatures that once inhabited our planet, from the formidable T-Rex to the gentle Triceratops. And the wonders do not end there! Be sure to explore the "Budding Experts" feature, where children can unleash their inner paleontologists, coloring various dinosaur species and witnessing their vibrant creations come to life on the screen.

Where: 524 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

When: Open Wednesday through Sunday, sessions available every half hour

Duration: The visit will take approximately 45–75 minutes

Age requirement: All ages! Kids 3 and younger enter for free

Admission: General Admission $25.40, VIP Admission (VR Experience included) $35.90, Family Bundle (4+ tickets, max. 2 adults) $21.60, additional add-on Kid Dinos Costumes available