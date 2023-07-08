Del Ray Artisans’
Summer Art Market 2023
Saturday & Sunday, July 8-9 from 10am-4pm
Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market is a two-day, indoor event that gives you the chance to purchase original handmade artwork from talented local artists. Each day is a different group of local artists with original work in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Perfect for gifts or treat yourself!
The Summer Art Market is on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, 2023, from 10am–4pm at the Del Ray Artisans Gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite at summer-art-market-2023.eventbrite.com.
Different artists are featured each day, so treat yourself and plan to visit the gallery on both days. In addition, Lost Boy Cider brings their award-winning cider to Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market. Please look for their hospitality tent in the garden out front and enjoy responsibly.
The artists featured in the Summer Art Market are:
Saturday, July 8 from 10am-4pm
Victoria Barnes Photography
Ken Beerbohm
Lynn Chadwick Design
Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixture Candles & Soaps
Rita Cohen
Gretchen D’Amore
Eleftheria Easley Creative Expressions
Charles Farmer Art
Gordon Frank, Artography GTF
Calina Franzosa Fine Art
Alanna Graboyes, ASGRABOYESART
Diana Manchak, designsinclay
Eileen O’Brien, Art by Eileen Marie
Mary Pike, Recycled Bag Lady
Cynthia Schoeppel
Sunday, July 9 from 10am-4pm
Saba Akram Art
B A Hlioui Art
Sherri Hunt, Colorful Fluid Dynamics Art
Stephen Lally Pottery
Megan Elaine Designs
Liz Martinez
Madeleine Meredith, Miles and Bear
Miyoung Obenschain, Purple Cardinal Arts
Edith Graciela Sanabria
Ann Cameron Siegal, A Momentary Pause
Reena V Art
Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance
Tracy Wilkerson, Recycled Works
Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara
Carol Wu, Crafty Tiger Jewelry
The Summer Art Market is open to the public and free to browse. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/summer-art-market-2023
Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.
Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.