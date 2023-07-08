Del Ray Artisans’

Summer Art Market 2023

Saturday & Sunday, July 8-9 from 10am-4pm

Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market is a two-day, indoor event that gives you the chance to purchase original handmade artwork from talented local artists. Each day is a different group of local artists with original work in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Perfect for gifts or treat yourself!

The Summer Art Market is on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, 2023, from 10am–4pm at the Del Ray Artisans Gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite at summer-art-market-2023.eventbrite.com.

Different artists are featured each day, so treat yourself and plan to visit the gallery on both days. In addition, Lost Boy Cider brings their award-winning cider to Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market. Please look for their hospitality tent in the garden out front and enjoy responsibly.

The artists featured in the Summer Art Market are:

Saturday, July 8 from 10am-4pm

Victoria Barnes Photography

Ken Beerbohm

Lynn Chadwick Design

Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixture Candles & Soaps

Rita Cohen

Gretchen D’Amore

Eleftheria Easley Creative Expressions

Charles Farmer Art

Gordon Frank, Artography GTF

Calina Franzosa Fine Art

Alanna Graboyes, ASGRABOYESART

Diana Manchak, designsinclay

Eileen O’Brien, Art by Eileen Marie

Mary Pike, Recycled Bag Lady

Cynthia Schoeppel

Sunday, July 9 from 10am-4pm

Saba Akram Art

B A Hlioui Art

Sherri Hunt, Colorful Fluid Dynamics Art

Stephen Lally Pottery

Megan Elaine Designs

Liz Martinez

Madeleine Meredith, Miles and Bear

Miyoung Obenschain, Purple Cardinal Arts

Edith Graciela Sanabria

Ann Cameron Siegal, A Momentary Pause

Reena V Art

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance

Tracy Wilkerson, Recycled Works

Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara

Carol Wu, Crafty Tiger Jewelry

The Summer Art Market is open to the public and free to browse. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/summer-art-market-2023

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.