The Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival

Explore the rich culture of the Czech & Slovak families who settled in Central VA just after the Civil War. There will be Jidlo (food), Pivo (beer), Muszika (music), Dance, Baked Goods, Horses, Agricultural Exhibits, & Children's Activities. The Heritage Center's Czech & Slovak Gallery will be open sharing timelines, history, family stories. The Gift Shop has items made of Czech glass, books, and other handcrafted items. The Festival is on the lawn of Prince George County's historic 1883 Courthouse which houses the Heritage Center. No Admission Charge; Free Parking.