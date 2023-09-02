Creative Canvas Workshop (Register Now)

Sat September 2 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT

$45 – $55

Instructor: Kelsey Joyce, kelseyjoyceart@gmail.com

Date/Time: Saturday, September 2 from 9am-12pm

Cost: $35 Del Ray Artisans member / $45 Non-member; plus a $10 Supply Fee

Class size: 4-10 participants

(Register by midnight on August 28)

Learn how to reuse everyday objects and discover new ways to approach a canvas. The canvas you choose can greatly affect how viewers interpret the artwork created. During this workshop you will learn how to creatively choose a canvas to amplify the message you are trying to communicate or add desired aesthetic appeal, as well as create a painting on the object.

All supplies included. Instructor Kelsey Joyce will bring a bunch of objects to choose from and encourages you to bring your own!

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.