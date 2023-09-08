Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Conejo Grade, an exhibition of Richard Roth’s recent paintings at our Main Street location. The exhibition opens on Friday, September 8th, 2023 with a public reception with the artist from 5 - 7 pm. The show runs through October 27, 2023. This exhibition runs concurrently with Nick McPhail: Shifting (see separate announcement). Following the opening, Roth and McPhail will give a combined artist talk on Saturday, September 9th at 10:30 am.