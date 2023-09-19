Common Ground Virginia History Book Group (Virtual) | Cousins

Read and discuss compelling nonfiction books handpicked by Library staff that explore Virginia history, society, and culture. This month, we'll discuss Cousins: Connected Through Slavery, a Black Woman and a White Woman Discover Their Past—and Each Other by Betty Kilby Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby. For the second half of the evening, the authors will be joining us for a short Q&A!

Look for our monthly Common Ground Book Group post on the UncommonWealth blog to fill you in on LVA collection items and other resources to enhance your reading experience.

For more information, contact Becky Schneider at rebecca.schneider@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3550.

This is a free event, but registration is required. The zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!