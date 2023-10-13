Disney and Pixar’s award-winning film, Coco, thrills the whole family when shown with a 20-piece Latin music ensemble performing the soundtrack live in Coco in Concert. The movie follows 12-year-old Miguel, an aspiring musician who wants to take the stage and astonish crowds like his musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. The music from the film includes the 2018 Oscar-winning Best Original Song “Remember Me” by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and make new family memories this year with Coco in Concert.