CHRISTMASTIDE IN VIRGINIA. December 16-31, 2023. Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Experience 17th- and 18th-century Virginia holiday traditions at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Museums closed December 25. Admission. Combination ticket available. For more information, visit jyfmuseums.org/christmastide or call (757) 253-4838.