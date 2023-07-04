The 38th annual Children’s Bike Parade will take place downtown on Tuesday, July 4th. Decorating begins at Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. ​Parade steps off at 11 a.m.

This beloved annual event features tikes on trikes, kids on bikes, and babes in strollers; well-behaved, leashed dogs are also welcome.

Children ages 12 and under (along with their accompanying adult) are invited to come down to The Hub next to the Oak Grove Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. to receive free decorations to adorn their vehicles. Additionally, a face painting and 4th tattoo station will be part of the pre-parade festivities.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., with Uncle Sam leading the way down Main Street to the Washington and Lee Parking Corral on Jefferson Street.

Live music will take place in the corral. Free hot dogs and water will be available courtesy of the Mountain City Masonic Lodge No. 67, as well as fresh watermelon compliments of The Georges.