Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray

to

Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Circle , Virginia 24607

Interested in learning about fungi? The Central Appalachian Mycological Society will be hosting its annual foray at Breaks Interstate Park. There will be guided walks, workshops, and a cooking demonstration. Park entrance fee is $3/car, but the event is free!

Info

Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Circle , Virginia 24607
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, outdoors
to
Google Calendar - Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular