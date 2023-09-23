Interested in learning about fungi? The Central Appalachian Mycological Society will be hosting its annual foray at Breaks Interstate Park. There will be guided walks, workshops, and a cooking demonstration. Park entrance fee is $3/car, but the event is free!
Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray
to
Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Circle , Virginia 24607
Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Circle , Virginia 24607
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, outdoors
Jul 7, 2023
Jul 7, 2023