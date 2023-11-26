A Canadian Brass Christmas

Welcome back this Hylton Center audience favorite! Canadian Brass returns to usher in the holiday season while charming and delighting audiences with their winning combination of exuberant sound, good-natured humor, and engaging showmanship. Clad in their iconic white running shoes, the brass quintet performs a varied repertoire that includes their original arrangements and signature takes on classical standards, pop favorites, and traditional holiday music. Since forming in 1970, they have built a legion of fans by bringing their impeccable musicality and irreverent wit to audiences worldwide, recording over 130 albums, and contributing nearly 600 new works and arrangements to the brass quintet repertoire. Led by visionary founder and tuba legend Chuck Daellenbach, the ensemble comprises Caleb Hudson and Fabio Brum (trumpets), Achilles Liarmakopoulos (trombone), and Jeff Nelsen (horn). “If you said the Canadian Brass represented the ‘gold standard’ among brass quintets, you’d be right on the mark” (NPR).