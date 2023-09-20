Book Talk with Brent Tarter | Constitutional History of Virginia

Bring your lunch for this noontime talk as historian Brent Tarter discusses his book Constitutional History of Virginia, which offers unique insights into the state’s political and legal past. The only modern comprehensive constitutional history of any state legislature, this work covers over 300 years of the commonwealth’s legislative policy, revealing its backstory from colony to statehood. As the oldest current lawmaking body in North America, Virginia’s General Assembly has one of the most complex histories.

Tarter is a retired senior editor at the Library of Virginia, the founding editor of the Library of Virginia’s Dictionary of Virginia Biography, and a cofounder of the annual Virginia Forum.

Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information. This book talk is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Limited parking is available underneath the Library of Virginia at 800 East Broad Street.