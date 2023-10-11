Blippi: The Wonderful Word Tour

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Kids & Family
540-853-2510
