Beaded Lanyard Thingies Workshop (Register Now)
Sat September 9 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT
$70 – $90
Instructor: Amy Castine, amy.castine@aim.com
Date/Time: Saturday, September 9 from 9am-12pm
Cost: $60 Del Ray Artisans member / $80 Non-member; plus a $10 Supply Fee
Class size: 4-10 participants
(Register by midnight on September 4)
Join instructor Amy Castine for a great introduction to off loom bead weaving as you learn to make your own lanyard/glasses keeper. This versatile beaded rope is a useful and beautiful way to hold some of the necessities of life while adding your personal style to any outfit. You will also have a chance to do a little beginner wire wrapping and make a lovely pendant to transform your lanyard into a necklace. Sign up today as space is limited!
The supply fee includes all the materials to make a similar piece—but not identical—to the photo on the website. Each piece will be one-of-a-kind.
Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.