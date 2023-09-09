Beaded Lanyard Thingies Workshop (Register Now)

$70 – $90

Instructor: Amy Castine, amy.castine@aim.com

Date/Time: Saturday, September 9 from 9am-12pm

Cost: $60 Del Ray Artisans member / $80 Non-member; plus a $10 Supply Fee

Class size: 4-10 participants

(Register by midnight on September 4)

Join instructor Amy Castine for a great introduction to off loom bead weaving as you learn to make your own lanyard/glasses keeper. This versatile beaded rope is a useful and beautiful way to hold some of the necessities of life while adding your personal style to any outfit. You will also have a chance to do a little beginner wire wrapping and make a lovely pendant to transform your lanyard into a necklace. Sign up today as space is limited!

The supply fee includes all the materials to make a similar piece—but not identical—to the photo on the website. Each piece will be one-of-a-kind.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.