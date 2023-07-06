On July 1, 2, and 3, 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg raged in south central Pennsylvania. Often called the turning point of the American Civil War, this battle was the northernmost advance of Robert E. Lee and his army of Northern Virginia. Join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler as he looks at the highlights of the Battle of Gettysburg and the people who made a difference 160 years later.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QL6hXBW9TZqXgiV_wj3yKQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3qBiRaB