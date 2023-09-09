B'dam Brew Jam

September 9, 2023, 12 noon-6 pm marks the 10th annual B'dam BrewJam at the Beaverdam Ruritan Park located at 18002 Teman Road in Beaverdam, VA. Park your car on the ball diamond and walk up the stairs to the shady festival area where craft beer and cider sampling are offered. Bring a chair and sit under the big top tent to listen to Damien Allen opening for Mother's Little Helper our featured band. Grab some grub from some of the superb food vendors and shop for Christmas gifts at the craft vendors. Play a game of corn hole at our game station. Children (12 and under) are free, bring them and your friendly dog to play in our Half Pint Kid Zone. Designated handicapped parking and paved walkways permit smooth traverse through the vendor tent area. Entry is $12 for designated drivers and imbibers. Tasting is $1.00 and full pours are $5.00. A photo ID is necessary for all drinkers. Souvenir beer glasses are given at entry while supplies last and t-shirts are available for sale. Come out to BEAVERDAM and have fun with us! For more info go to http://www.BrewJam.org or call Ron Nanni at 804 883-7247.