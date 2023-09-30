The Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour, a tradition first organized by Westover Church in Charles City County in 1954, is back this year and will feature several new homes that have never been featured on the tour. Charles City County was first settled in the1600s as colonists expanded their footprint from Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in the Americas.

The tour makes it possible for visitors to visit some of the most historic homes in America, all within just a few miles of each other. These homes are rarely open to the public, making the Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour one of the only opportunities to see them in all their glory.

This year’s tour will take place on September 30. Proceeds of the day will benefit the Church and its area outreach programs, including Meals on Wheels, other local feeding programs, and children’s outreach through the County’s Social Services agency.

Tickets are $45 when purchased before September 1, $45 when purchased after September 1, $50 when purchased up to September 29, and $55 on the day of the event. Box lunches are also available for pre-purchase (including a vegetarian option) for $18 each. Note that tour sites are not handicapped accessible due to their age and historical status. For more information, please call 757-561-6430.