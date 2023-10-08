Come join Williamsburg Premium Outlets in welcoming 60 artists and craftsmen from around our area. Spend the day shopping the outlet stores for name brand deals and the marketplace for those perfect one-of-a-kind, handmade items, art pieces, and local authors with their newest books.
Autumn Artisan Market
Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5715-62A Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188
Aug 2, 2023
