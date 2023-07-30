ArtDaze

Calling all art enthusiasts and music lovers! Join us for a two-day outdoor extravaganza at Art Daze in conjunction with Floyd Stock.

This event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 29 & 30, 10am-8pm and 10-5pm, respectively. ArtDaze is a community event that is free and open to the public. Come support the talented artists of Floyd and join in community with us for a weekend full of summer fun outside in FCA's field.

Immerse yourself in the rhythm and melodies of at least six amazing music acts, as they take the stage and create a fun filled atmosphere complete with Americana, Blues, and more!

Discover hand-crafted treasures to bring home, made by talented artisan vendors. Art and artisan goods at Art Daze are sure to spark the imagination!

There will also be food-truck eats for Art Daze attendees to enjoy. Don't miss out on this incredible event that brings together art, music, food, and community.

