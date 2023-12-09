American Festival Pops Orchestra - Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

The American Festival Pops Orchestra presents Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season, a cherished tradition and Center for the Arts audience favorite. Gather ‘round for this annual concert that is sure to warm hearts and spread cheer. Now in his second season, Artistic Director and Conductor Peter Wilson welcomes old friends and new to the stage for a festive program of musical favorites, including an uplifting audience singalong of beloved carols. Don’t miss an evening that promises to put everyone—even the “bah humbug” Scrooges—in the holiday spirit!

This performance also takes place on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at our sister venue, the Hylton Center, in Manassas, VA.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
703-993-2787
