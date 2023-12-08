American Festival Pops Orchestra - Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

The American Festival Pops Orchestra presents Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season, a cherished tradition with Hylton Center audiences. Gather ‘round for this annual concert that is sure to warm hearts and spread cheer. Now in his second season, Artistic Director and Conductor Peter Wilson welcomes old and new friends to the stage for a festive program of musical favorites, including an uplifting audience singalong of beloved carols. Don’t miss an evening that promises to put everyone—even the “bah humbug” Scrooges—in the holiday spirit!

This performance also takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at our sister venue, the Center for the Arts in Fairfax, VA.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
