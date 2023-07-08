Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me"

Star of Cauldron's Jacques Brel is a Live and Well and Living in Paris--for which he won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical--The Wizard of Oz, and now a series of best-selling summer and holiday cabarets, Alan Naylor returns with his signature showmanship and stellar piano skills in a rock n roll tribute! Some things are classics no matter how or when you hear them. The hits of: Freddie Mercury, Steve Perry, Elton John, Billy Joel, Dennis DeYoung