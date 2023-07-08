Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me"

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Star of Cauldron's Jacques Brel is a Live and Well and Living in Paris--for which he won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical--The Wizard of Oz, and now a series of best-selling summer and holiday cabarets, Alan Naylor returns with his signature showmanship and stellar piano skills in a rock n roll tribute! Some things are classics no matter how or when you hear them. The hits of: Freddie Mercury, Steve Perry, Elton John, Billy Joel, Dennis DeYoung

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
703-436-9948
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me" - 2023-07-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me" - 2023-07-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me" - 2023-07-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alan Naylor in "It's Still Rock n Roll to Me" - 2023-07-08 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular