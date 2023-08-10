Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion

Join us on August 10th, at 6 PM for Accessibility in Design: Design and Development For All Audiences, a presentation in partnership with Owen Design Company.

In this thought-provoking presentation, we will delve into the often-overlooked realm of accessibility, exploring its significance in creating inclusive experiences for individuals with disabilities.

Through real-world examples and practical insights, we aim to inspire designers, stakeholders, and the wider public to prioritize accessibility from the start and ensure equal opportunities for all. A panel discussion will follow. This event will be ASL interpreted.