Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion

to

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Join us on August 10th, at 6 PM for Accessibility in Design: Design and Development For All Audiences, a presentation in partnership with Owen Design Company. 

In this thought-provoking presentation, we will delve into the often-overlooked realm of accessibility, exploring its significance in creating inclusive experiences for individuals with disabilities. 

Through real-world examples and practical insights, we aim to inspire designers, stakeholders, and the wider public to prioritize accessibility from the start and ensure equal opportunities for all. A panel discussion will follow. This event will be ASL interpreted.

Info

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion - 2023-08-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion - 2023-08-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion - 2023-08-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Accessibility in Design: Presentation and Panel Discussion - 2023-08-10 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular