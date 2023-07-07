After 5 Friday | First Fridays - Deau Eyes

The musician Deau Eyes headlines First Friday in the Robins Sculpture Garden. Come experience her art, music, and collaboration with partner musicians as they fill the garden with sounds grown right here in Richmond. The performance starts at 6 pm. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. In case of rain, join us in the Cochrane Atrium.