4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

It’s our anniversary—20 years of 4th Friday opening-receptions and new exhibits every month, artists’ solo shows from local artists as well as artists from all over the U.S. and the world. For our September opening we have planned a party. Tain’t Quite Jazz will be rocking us with their music. There will be refreshments, and libations fitting for a 20th year anniversary celebration. And the new exhibits are especially curated for the occasion. Please join us on September 22nd 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Meet these extraordinary artists, Neal Gwaltney, Amy Burczyk, Robert Hoekman Jr., and Corinne Schofield. They bring a myriad of imagery, symbolism, organic shapes, and a new type of poetry and prose to their exhibits. Parking is available. The exhibits continue through October 21, 2023. This event is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Defense Mechanisms by Neal Gwaltney

Neil Gwaltney’s paintings unveil uncertainty from one moment to the next. Visual comprehension is compromised by presenting familiar imagery in an unfamiliar way. Perspectives shift, spatial parameters redefine, and gender roles distort, blurring the lines of distinction. Ambiguity and contextual fluctuations are the inspirations for his work. Gwaltney manipulates the images through a process of aggressive cropping, unconventional angles, and simplification of forms. Deviation from the familiar multiplies the possibilities of a single image. Experimentation with various media allows the subject matter and the surrounding space to struggle for identity within the painting. All of this has no predetermined end. Once he starts working, he does not force any part of the process to adhere to any initial ideas. The ultimate meaning is the uncertainty of the images and the corresponding emotional responses of the viewers. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Work by Amy!

Amy is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and now lives in Virginia. Amy Burczyk’s exhibit spans both states. A painter, an interior designer, a project manager for LG Flint General Contractors, and a mother of three—her paintings are a reaction to the transitions that life has taken her. Thick with symbolism, the imagery invites strangers to look deep into her life story and dares viewers to relate. The paintings are whimsy and hope derived from real life strife and upheaval. She uses characters like the polar bear to identify with. Polar bears are cute, but fierce; strong, but on the verge of extinction. “We all walk that line,” we want to know that we will be here forever, but every one of us at some point is that polar bear.” This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Works by Corinne Schofield

Corinne Schofield explores simple organic shapes in monochromatic tones when she compiles her colored pencil drawings. Lines divide the space which allows the organic shapes to start, stop, flow and fold over each other. These delicate detailed drawings will be on exhibit in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Quotable Person of Cultural Interest by Robert Hoekman Jr.

Robert Hoekman Jr. is an artist who defies traditional writing conventions. After spending nearly two decades as a part-time professional nonfiction writer and editor, Hoekman earned an advanced certificate in creative writing from the University of Pennsylvania. However, instead of pursuing a career in traditional writing, he pivoted to producing micro-text and displaying it on walls. He has become known as the “anti-writer of inexplicable texts” due to his unconventional approach to written communication. We are excited to showcase his unique and thought-provoking art. The exhibit will be in the Port Gallery.________________________________________ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. There are cash prizes and call-for-entries is open to all artists and all mediums. John Pollard is the juror for this show. John Pollard is the owner and curator of Ada Gallery in Richmond, VA. Originally from Petersburg, VA, John Pollard received his BFA from the University of Virginia and MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute. Ada is an artist run gallery exhibiting fine art in Richmond, VA since 2003. Specializing in emerging and mid-career artists, Ada exhibits national and international artists each month. See more at adagallery.com.

Call for entries is August 1 – September 11, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com