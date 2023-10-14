Join us for Virginia’s biggest night honoring its authors and their stories! Hosted by award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, the 26th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Library of Virginia, with nominated authors, presenters and special guests. Dominion Energy and Carole and Marcus Weinstein are the presenting sponsors for this year’s event, which attracts all who enjoy the written word and support literature.

The Virginia Literary Awards—our way of thanking the Virginia authors whose works have enriched our lives and filled our libraries—are presented to outstanding Virginia authors in the areas of poetry, fiction and nonfiction. (The nonfiction category includes any author whose book is on a Virginia subject.) Also presented are the People’s Choice Awards for fiction and nonfiction and the Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award.

Additionally, the Library will award four distinguished Virginians with the honorary Patron of Letters degree. Best-selling author David Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, a passionate literacy advocate; renowned poet and educator Nikki Giovanni; and award-winning children’s author Meg Medina will receive the Library of Virginia’s highest honor during the celebration.

Don’t miss your chance to attend the awards ceremony and dinner and bid on exciting silent auction packages to raise support for the Library’s preservation, education and research initiatives. Purchase tickets and find more information at lvafoundation.org/literaryawards

Interested in hosting a table for your family, friends or business? Call 804.692.3592.