Thirteen nationally known bands are schedule to perform at the 21st annual Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival, including Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, The Malpass Brothers, Authentic Unlimited, Breaking Grass, and The U.S. Navy Band Country Current.

September 21st – 23rd, 2023 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Daily

Day Tickets $40 advance $45 gate

Full event Tickets $75 advance $90 gate