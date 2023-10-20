2023 Civil War Symposium Optional Tour: 1862 Peninsula Campaign

Join Pamplin Historical Park’s Executive Director, Colin Romanick, and Newport News Historic Sites Curator, J. Michael Moore as we examine General McClellan’s Peninsula Campaign, covering the period between the landing of the Army of the Potomac on the Peninsula on March 17, 1862 to the Battle of Williamsburg on May 5, 1862.

The tour will leave from the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier at Pamplin Historical Park promptly at 8:00 a.m. and return by 5:30 p.m. Stops will include the Warwick Courthouse, Lee’s Mill, Dam No. 1, Endview Plantation, Lee Hall Mansion and others along the way. A box lunch will be provided (included in your registration fee). Reservations are required and space is limited. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Full payment of $139 is due upon registration. Refunds will be issued, minus a $10 administrative fee, through September 30, 2023. No refunds will be issued after that date.

Register online today here and then click on “get tickets” and select he add-on quantity or download a copy of the tour registration form by clicking here. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.