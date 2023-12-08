British Afternoon Teas in Virginia

To point the pinkie or to not point the pinkie? The question is eternal, but if you’re a tea afficionado and enjoy sipping from a china cup, you have plenty of options to immerse yourself in a modern-yet-proper very British tea house on this side of the pond.

They’ve popped up all over the state, where Anglophiles and tea connoisseurs alike can enjoy an afternoon of French pastries, tiny sandwiches, and endless pots of tea.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Ritz Carlton.

Crossroads Tea Company: This quaint Fairfax tea room hosts private events where proper tea service is king. They also sell a range of teaware and gourmet items like lavender rose sugar and scones. $4.95 for flavored sugar to $36 for a dozen scones. CrossroadsTeaRoom.com

Lady Camellia: At this Alexandria dine-in or delivery tea house, choose your afternoon tea experience—from two tea sandwiches to tea for 24, as well as a variety of delectable pastries. Prices range from $3 for a single teacake to $65 per person for high tea. LadyCamellia.com

The Queen’s Library Tea Room: Richmond’s only purveyor of Fortnum and Mason, this tea room hosts three-course dinners weekly and Bridgerton-inspired events, where Regency style rules. Afternoon tea experiences start at $65 per person. QueensLibraryTeaRoom.com

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner: What says high tea more than tea at the Ritz? On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, enjoy canapés, spectacular desserts, a robust tea selection, and piano entertainment. $79 per person for Afternoon Tea and $90 per person for Royal Tea. RitzCarlton.com

Rosewood: Enjoy scones, savories, and a sweet course at charming Rosewood, an 18th-century residence that doubles as a tea house and tavern in Lunenburg. Thursday-Saturday tea appointments are $26.95 per person. RosewoodVirginia.com

The Tea Cart: Winchester’s The Tea Cart celebrates British traditions with reservation-only tea services that include tiered trays of sandwiches, pastries, and sachets of tea. They also have dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. $25 to $51 per person. TheTeaCartVa.com

Ploughcroft Tea Room: Choose from Elizabethan, Windsor, or Victorian high teas, with irresistibles like imported clotted cream, freshly baked scones, jams, and dainty sandwiches, all accompanied by lots of tea at this downtown Lynchburg spot. Á la carte items and lunch are also available. Teas start at $10.50 per person. PloughcroftTeaRoom.com