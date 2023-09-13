Navy Hill Tequila Soda

From the UVA-grad duo behind Navy Hill’s popular mixers comes a new line of tequila sodas, right on time for summer sipping. Refreshing and low-calorie, these cocktails clock in at just four percent alc/vol., ideal for casual imbibing or wetting your semi-sober curious whistle.

Go for a can of Grapefruit or Blood Orange for an effervescent sparkle of citrus, or keep it classic with the Squeeze of Lime flavor.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Navy Hill

Richmond-based founders Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams’ brand of “equal parts sweet and crisp, equal parts indulgent and light” mixers are made with the morning after in mind, packed with electrolytes and natural ingredients. Varieties include the original Sonic (soda + tonic) flavor, Ginger Beer, Grapefruit Club Soda, and more. NavyHill.com