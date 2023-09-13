Bourbon Tasting at NAPA Kitchen and Wine

A new bourbon tasting station at the California-inspired restaurant, NAPA Kitchen & Wine in Midlothian, lets you sample a rotating selection of eight high-end sips with big names like Van Winkle and Weller. Ask for a tasting card in NAPA’s lounge—akin to a hotel room key—then pick your dream-bourbon and swipe the card for a pour.

× Expand Photo courtesy of NAPA Kitchen and Wine

Prefer a mixed drink? Order a Prohibition-style cocktail from beverage director Thomas Cleary’s menu of Manhattans, Sidecars, and more. Stay for dinner, too. NAPA’s head chef Todd Johnson is a former sous chef at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills. His extensive menu of seafood, hand-cut steaks, and sushi brings West Coast vibes to this refreshing new entry, located south of Richmond. NKWine.com