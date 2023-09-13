Bourbon Tasting at NAPA Kitchen and Wine

by

A new bourbon tasting station at the California-inspired restaurant, NAPA Kitchen & Wine in Midlothian, lets you sample a rotating selection of eight high-end sips with big names like Van Winkle and Weller. Ask for a tasting card in NAPA’s lounge—akin to a hotel room key—then pick your dream-bourbon and swipe the card for a pour.

Prefer a mixed drink? Order a Prohibition-style cocktail from beverage director Thomas Cleary’s menu of Manhattans, Sidecars, and more. Stay for dinner, too. NAPA’s head chef Todd Johnson is a former sous chef at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills. His extensive menu of seafood, hand-cut steaks, and sushi brings West Coast vibes to this refreshing new entry, located south of Richmond. NKWine.com

Tags

by

Subscribe to Virginia Living to explore the Commonwealth!

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular