Virginia Living’s Top 10

Say hello to these warm weather events.

1) Fishersville

THE FISHERSVILLE ANTIQUES EXPO

MAY 10-11: Get lost wandering through more than 300 vendors’ eclectic collections comprising vintage jewelry and rugs, antique tchotchkes, assorted art, clothing, and more. With thousands of treasures, the biannual event at the Augusta Expo will ensure your eyes never get bored.

804-239-0553, HeritagePromotions.net

2) Stratford

WINE THYME SPRING FESTIVAL

MAY 11: Local food and beverage vendors, craftsmen, musicians, and guests will fill the lawn of the historic Great House for a spring celebration. Gather to browse artisanal merchandise, relax to tunes, and, naturally, sip wine.

804-493-8038, StratfordHall.org

3) Richmond

DOMINION ENERGY RIVERROCK

MAY 17-19: With dozens of sporting events, ranging from skimboarding and bouldering to this year’s brand new “kayak polo,” this outdoor adventure festival has something for any fitness fanatic—or music lover, with its series of local live performers.

804-285-9495, RiverrockRVa.com

4) Roanoke

LOCAL COLORS FESTIVAL

MAY 18: Embrace your family’s heritage alongside a whole community of diverse backgrounds and ancestries. Vendor booths, performances, and interactive kids’ activities all come together to promote cultural learning.

540-904-2234, LocalColors.org

5) Big Stone Gap

GATHERING IN THE GAP MUSIC FESTIVAL

MAY 25: Sway to the psychedelic melodies of bluegrass band Dark Moon Hollow and not-so-mellow cello arrangements of Dave Eggar and Bristol Lightning in the scenery of Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

GatheringintheGap.org

6) Roseland

MEMORIAL WEEKEND SUMMER KICK-OFF

MAY 25: It’s finally summer at Wintergreen Resort—meaning tennis, golf, hiking, and refreshing food and beverages. Additional holiday weekend activities include a scenic chairlift ride overlooking the mountainous landscape.

434-325-2200, WintergreenResort.com

7) Vienna

VIVA! VIENNA!

MAY 25-27: With rides, games, international foods, stage entertainment, and vendors, the historic town of Vienna becomes a summer spectacle. All proceeds go to local charity.

703-309-8727, ViVaVienna.org

8) Bristow

NIALL HORAN | JIFFY LUBE LIVE

JUNE 8: You may recognize this Irish pop-rock singer from One Direction, the same boy band that brought us Harry Styles. Now, Horan is touring with his own critically-acclaimed, soulful album,

The Show. See “the show” at a prime outdoor venue.

703-754-6400, BristowAmphitheater.com

9) Stanley

LET’S TALK ABOUT SPACE IN SHENANDOAH

JUNE 16 & 30: Gaze at the stars above Shenandoah National Park with NASA Ambassador Greg Redfern. Talks at the Skyland Lodge will teach photography of the night sky and all about the meteorites flying through it.

888-679-4123, GoShenandoah.com

10) Williamsburg

THE BEACH BOYS

JUNE 21: Pick up the good vibrations at the Colonial Williamsburg lawn when The Beach Boys roll in, led by original lyricist and lead singer Mike Love. Part of the Williamsburg Live concert series, the performance offers nostalgic, summery tunes.

757-282-2822, VaFest.org

This article appeared in the June 2024 issue.