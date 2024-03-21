The Queen of Quilts

A new exhibit, Abstractions in Color, at the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg opens Jan. 9 and features the work of fiber artist Cindy Grisdela. The 21 quilts showcasing Grisdela’s talent demonstrate her fearless use of color. “I’m intrigued by color, line, and shape, just like any other artist,” she says. “Working with fabric like a painter works with paint, I create dynamic contemporary compositions, cutting the shapes out freehand without a pattern or template and sewing them together with my sewing machine.” It’s easy to see why she counts Paul Klee and Henri Matisse as artists she especially admires.

“Quilting is a $4 billion industry,” says VQM executive director Alicia Thomas, who adds that it’s expected to grow by another billion by 2026. “Here at the VQM, our visitation has been steadily rising,” she says, noting an uptick in interest. “And just as the Bicentennial in 1976 led to a resurgence in quilting, with the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution approaching, I expect that the Semiquincentennial will do the same.”

Thomas continues, “We are also excited to be celebrating and supporting Cindy's work as a Virginia quilter. VQM often exhibits works from quilters and artists around the country, but there is a special place in our hearts and our mission to honor quilters from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cindy's work is recognized across the state and the country as one of the best contemporary art quilters, and we are thrilled to have a solo show of her work.”

VaQuiltMuseum.org

Photos by George R. Staley