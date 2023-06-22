Like Mother, Like Daughter

Spacek and Fisk star in Sam & Kate.

In Sam & Kate, UVA alum, actress, and musician Schuyler Fisk teams with six-time Academy Award-nominee Sissy Spacek—who also happens to be her mother.

The multigenerational rom-com heats up when the mother-daughter pair meet father-son co-stars Dustin and Jake Hoffman. As the title characters, Jake and Fisk explore romance, but the drama that unfolds captures the movie’s poignant tagline: “Sometimes it’s hard raising parents.”

Sam & Kate is the fourth on-screen pairing for Fisk and Spacek, who live near Charlottesville. The pair last appeared together in 1994’s Trading Mom.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, the movie was directed by Darren Le Gallo, husband of actress Amy Adams.

This article originally appeared in the April 2023 issue.