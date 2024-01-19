Made In Virginia 2023

2023 marked our 12th annual Made in Virginia Awards, where we recognize the makers and artisans around the state who are exceptional.

Made in Virginia is one of our most prized and popular special sections, and throughout the summer, as the project got underway, we were astounded at the quality of the submissions that began arriving.

We received a record number, so selecting the Top 30 winners in our four categories— Drink, Food, Home & Lifestyle, and Style & Beauty—was a tall task. In the pages that follow, we bring you the best of the best creators—icing on the cake of this issue of Virginia Living—and invite you to marvel at the epic talent throughout Virginia.

Share your favorites by tagging us on social media @VirginiaLiving and #MadeInVirginia2023.

Pommeau

Harrisonburg

× Expand Zach Carlson Made In Virginia

For serious cider sippers, Sage Bird offers a range of apple-based beverages. Their Long Night Pommeau is like the port of ciders, perfect for dessert. It’s a winter port-style apple wine made with a blend of Harrison and Dabinett apples before adding un-aged brandy distilled from their Dry River Reserve. Naturally sweet, it’s aged in freshly dumped bourbon barrels from A. Smith Bowman in Fredericksburg.

$28.

Mid-Atlantic Vermouth

Leesburg

× Expand Carlene Thomas Made In Virginia

Clever Beast is a concept brand of intelligent, botanical-infused aromatics. One of their five aromatics this year is their Mid-Atlantic Vermouth, made with Walsh Family Wine’s Petit Manseng grapes from nearby Purcellville. It’s delicious to drink on its own, or add it to a cocktail for a semi-sweet, aromatic experience.

$37.

Deep Creek Reserve Bourbon

Chesapeake

× Expand Royal Ferguson Made In Virginia

This craft distiller released its Reserve Bourbon to well-deserved hype and a number of awards. The bourbon is distilled using a traditional pot still method, which imparts a rich taste; the only additive is water, purified fresh from Virginia’s supply. The blend of corn, rye, wheat, and barley gives this bourbon its traditional spirit, but the Carmel Munich malted grain adds an extra special finish.

$49.95.

2021 Petit Verdot Reserve

Williamsburg

× Expand Haley Goins Made In Virginia Williamsburg Winery Petit Verdot Reserve Thursday March 17, 2022.

Offering blackberry, plums, black cherry and a touch of strawberry, Williamsburg Winery’s Petit Verdot 2021 is also balanced with dark chocolate, cola, and limestone. Winemaker Matthew Meyer calls it explosive with lots of layers and nuances yet still preserving a wonderful balance. Our tasters were smitten and couldn’t agree more.

$49.

Hard Teas

Winchester

× Expand Masq Fusion Made In Virginia

There are a lot of hard teas out there, but Masq Fusions is tops. With flavors like blueberry lavender, dragon fruit acai, lemon ginger, and grapefruit rosemary, Masq flavors are super tasty and anything but ordinary. The alcohol comes from fermented sugar, so we recommend taking it slow. It packs a surprisingly effective punch.

$10.99–12.99.

Craft Beer and Hard Kombucha

Newport News

× Expand Seth Caddell Made In Virginia

Brandon Samuels, Mike Reppert, and David Lamb started brewing craft beer in a garage. Like all good things to come out of garages, this one grew into Coastal Fermentory, a lineup of curious beers and flavor-forward kombuchas. Elevenses is an all-New Zealand hop light, brewed especially for hop heads, and the House Jun with Fig and Vanilla is for hard kombucha lovers.

$6–18.

Homemade Pierogi

Richmond

× Expand Rybas Pierogi Made In Virginia

These doughy dumplings, stuffed with potatoes and cheese, make delicious sides or mains. Our tasters raved: one brushed on herbed melted butter, another topped them with sour cream, a third added Polish kielbasa. Ned Curry started his company as a pop-up that sold Eastern European food at breweries and named it for his mom, Ryba. He’s since expanded, but still makes each pierogi by hand.

$14.99.

Sauces and Smoothies

Falls Church

Like it hot? Disturbingly Delicious, from Falls Church, has the heat you need. Their sauces, in inventive concoctions like Watermelon Sriracha or Red Chile Black Truffle, spice up your edibles in an unusual kick. Their other sauces run the gamut—from Habañero Ketchup to 10 Chile Pepper Barbeque sauce. What better treat for the hot sauce enthusiast in your life?

$8.

Lime Jalapeño Simple Syrup

Richmond

× Expand Crescent Simples Made In Virginia

This flavored mixer is anything but basic and gave our mixed drinks a little bit extra in the aromatics department. It substantially elevated our gin and tonics and Margaritas with a bit of zest and a dose of heat. The Richmond-based company, the brainchild of Megan Miller, offers career bartenders and home mixologists the option of fresh-made simple syrups that elevates any cocktail.

$9–14.

Functional Sparkling Water

Virginia Beach

× Expand Crunchy Hydration Made In Virginia

Crunchy Hydration’s first beverage, Crunchy Carrot, included bits of carrot pulp, and being kinda crunchy, it became the company’s moniker. Based in Virginia Beach, Crunchy Hydration promotes the concept of intentional living through intentional drinking, bringing its fans a balance of mind and body. We were pleasantly pleased with sparkling flavors like grapefruit, tangerine, and raspberry.

$15 per 6-pk.

Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate

Chantilly

× Expand Krissee D. Made In Virginia

Chocoholics should know River-Sea Chocolates. Krissee and Mariano D’Aguiar began their chocolate-making journey while visiting family in Northern Brazil. Realizing the process was a way to connect cultures, they launched River-Sea, which includes bars, boxes, truffles, and more, featuring the world’s finest cacao beans. Our tasters especially loved the Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate and the Lavender Tea Chocolate.$2.99.

Cornmeal Grits

Berryville

× Expand Katie Wais Made In Virginia

At Virginia Living, we’re serious about our grits, and Locke’s Mill was a clear winner. Their organic, semi-sweet cornmeal, in yellow and red varieties and ground in-house, are perfectly suitable for sweet and savory preparations and are slightly moist and nutty-flavored. Plus, they’re fluffy, hearty, and never dry.

$6.

Pretzapalooza Brownies

Virginia Beach

× Expand Hannah Serrano Made In Virginia

Taste Bakehouse, the official bakery from the culinary geniuses behind the Taste Family of Businesses, whose epicurean empire is headquartered in Tidewater, created the Pretzapalooza Brownie, which had our Made in Virginia tasters swooning—and wanting more. It’s an out-of-this-world, made-from-scratch masterpiece of deliciousness—a pretzel filled, chocolate-on-chocolate goodie under a crackled chocolate layer.

$4.99.

Single-Serve Oatmeal Packs

Alexandria

× Expand Chris Burger Made In Virginia

Our tasters and testers loved Alternative OATS’ Acai Bowl Blend and AB&J—almond butter and jelly. The Alexandria-based company rustles up reimagined breakfast oats in four different flavors. They’re delicious, satisfyingly filling, and super convenient and emphasize clean and natural ingredients, like gluten-free oats and organic fruits and seeds.

$19.95 per 6-pk.

Granola and Granola Butter

Chantilly

× Expand Dania Abimourched Made In Virginia

Granola fans, take note. Dano’s Granola was a huge hit with our panel, earning praise like “wonderful crunch” and “super flavor.” And Dano’s granola butters—in flavors including espresso chocolate and the unconventional turmeric and vanilla—are absolutely delicious. Founded by Dania Abimourched, a mom looking for tasty alternatives for her allergy-prone son, Dano’s is so next level that it’s almost an artisan food.

$8–14.

Bliss Out Bouquet

Springfield

If concept flower arranging were a thing, Flowers’ Cuddles would be it. They make stunning floral arrangements based on traditional meanings of flowers. Our favorite was the Bliss Out bouquet, with succulents, roses, lisianthus, astilbes, and eucalyptus, symbolizing wealth, abundance, resilience, and happiness. Plus, a knock-out presentation and unwrapping experience secured its place in our winner’s circle.

$104.

Handcrafted Cookware

Roanoke

For people who like to cook, look no further than Heart & Spade. These gorgeous hand-forged, hefty carbon steel pots, pans, and kitchen tools are built to last. Founder Jed Smith, a blacksmith and self-taught metalsmith, pre-seasons his pans so they’re ready to use. The slightly blue patina indicates the quality of the metal. Smith even offers custom engraving with a family name or important date.

$195–425.

Leather Belts and Dog Leashes

Manakin-Sabot

Porch & Hound is a Virginia Living favorite, and luscious leather goods, gorgeous bags, and wax-coated blankets have fans lining up for more. If you have a hound, give their collar and leash a whirl. They’re handsome and sturdy works of art—made with bridle leather and brass. And Blue loves them. Belts are equally impressive with buckles crafted from harness medallions.

Leash $35, Belt, $175.

Handmade Knives

Crozet

Metalsmith Vu Nguyen designs handmade carbon steel kitchen knives where design meets functionality, combining high quality with high art. We fell hard for his serrated bread knife, which sliced through a crusty boule like it was butter. It, along with additional blades like oyster knives (below) and paring knives, fall into the “Heart of the Home” collection, bringing a delicate look to hand-forged durability.

$85–475.

Catchalls and Salt Cellars

Richmond

Morgan Gilbreath makes functional, usable salt cellars and catchalls from glass. Devotional objects are her collection’s inspiration. In a variety of colors like sapphire, emerald, coral, and aqua, they’re perfect for tabletops to hold salt or seasonings, or as catchalls for jewelry or most anything else.

From $60.

Stool 33

Madison

Madison-based designer Christina Boy crafts edgy furnishings that look as high-tech as they are functional. These made-to-order stackable stools are perfect for small spaces, diminutive homes, or tiny tushes. They’re made from natural wood with hexagonal seats in bleached ash, cherry, and walnut finish options, with milk-painted legs that come in several color options you can choose from.

$425–450.

Handmade Stoneware

Bedford

$23–49.

Tea Kettle

Richmond

We were captivated by this fine art teapot. Artist Sean Donlon’s Tipsy Teapot is an example of functional tableware. It doubles as fine art presented as a teapot skewed to the side, to pour downward out of its spout. The artist studied in Lauscha, Germany, and Murano, Italy. His work is at the VMFA and in many private collections.

Inquire for pricing.

Traverse Roll-Top Backpack

Virginia Beach

Hiking inspires maker Isaac Richardson. The craftsmanship in his Voyager product line is admirable, each one built to last a lifetime and made out of sustainably sourced materials. We love the Roll-Top Backpack, Voyager’s top-of-the-line bag, made using either waxed canvas or Ecopak™. Roomy but not bulky, it’s easy to pick up and sling over one or both shoulders—perfect for long treks or an overnight adventure.

$340.

Shea Rose Body Polish

Alexandria

White Lily Shoppe forumlates self-care products with superior and effective ingredients. Our testers loved their Shea Rose Body Polish. Made with rose hip oil and geranium, it goes on smooth without being too greasy or abrasive. The grit in the exfoliant dissolves easily, leaving nothing but soft skin behind. While rose-scented body care products can sometimes be over-the-top floral, this one is light and feminine, perfect for pampering.

$30.

Handmade Canvas and Leather Bags

Virginia Beach

Ruggedly handsome is how we described this maker’s bags that actually get better with wear. The waxed canvas ages well, and the leather strapping is sturdy and well-stitched. North End makes a whole array of carry-alls—from fanny packs, bucket bags, messenger bags, and purses—in a variety of colors for every season and style.

$275–290.

Toners and Hydrating Mists

Falls Church

Ever feel like you want to feel a cool mist in your face? You will now, with Vegan Mia’s facial toners and hydration mists that spray on to even skin tone and repair dry skin. We adored their Clarity Bergamot & Cypress Brightening Mist, but also appreciated that all the fragrances were light and sensitive skin-friendly. Plus, the packaging is pretty enough to show off.

$32–39.

Tomato Vine Solid Perfume

Leesburg

We were wowed by this botanical aromatics maker’s solid perfume, vaguely reminiscent of a tomato vine. It comes enclosed in a clever, egg-shaped case that slides open to reveal the rub-on-style solid scent. It smells fresh and summery, and goes on in a light, barely-there way. It’s a perfect gift for the cosmetics junkie who loves a good essence.

$65.

Stacking Gold Rings

Arlington

Stackable rings are trendy, but few have a touching story behind their designs. Arlington-based jewelry maker Lisa Maurer designs gold stackable rings as an homage to the sister she lost and loved. Each piece is named and is a subtle nod to the eternal sentiments Maurer imbues in her collection and the powerful bond that sisters share. Pictured at left from top: San, Angela, Marlene, Judy, and Allison.

From $195.

Handcrafted Soaps

King George

The King George-based skincare line has rustic-looking soaps in a variety of unconventional scents, with ingredients that calm the skin. Sample Anjou Pear or Carrot Goat Milk with natural ingredients and a scent that’s subtle enough for everyday use. These hand-milled suds are pretty enough to be front and center in anyone’s powder room.

$8–9.