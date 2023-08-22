Fishers Hill

Three female artists are being rediscovered.

Fisher's Hill sits in the northern section of the Shenandoah region, near Strasbourg. And though it might be best known for the Civil War battle which occurred in September of 1864, there's more to this location than meets the eye.

Landscape painter Bertha Von Hillern (1857-1939), painter Maria J.C. a' Becket (1839-1904), and writer Emma Howard Wight (1863-1935) all drew inspiration during the 1880s from this region. And though they were once quite prominent in their respective fields back in the day, they have slipped from the anals of public interest and notice.

Perfectly Unconventional (Aug. 25, 2023) by local historian and artist Cheryl Lyon wants to change that.

Book Signing

Sunday, Sept. 24: 1-3pm

Come "meet and Greet" the author and members of the Fisher's Hill Ladies Project on the occasion of their first signing. It's an opportunity to ask about the three unusual urban women who spent years living and working in the northern Shenandoah Valley, including Fisher's Hill, Middletown, and Winchester.

(Books are on sale at the Strasburg Visitor Center from Aug. 25 onward.)

Order Form to purchase the book.