The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts honors Willie Anne Wright for her captivating outlook on the perceptions of photography and the arts in Artist & Alchemist, through April 28 in the museum’s Evans Court Gallery. A Richmond native born in 1924, this groundbreaking and celebrated photographer and painter is known for experimenting with new mediums within her craft that examine pop culture, the pull of history, and the South’s shifting landscape. The exhibition, which chronicles Wright’s remarkable six-decade career, showcases 63 of her photographs and nine paintings from the VMFA’s recent acquisition of her work, which includes more than 230 photographs and 10 paintings. Wright’s subject matter varies from irreverent scenes of everyday life to ethereal evocations of the past, experimental and playful settings, and historical and renowned subjects.

