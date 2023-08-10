Reduce water use with native plants.

× Expand U. J. Alexander Shutterstock 748613503 Modern front garden on a residential home

It comes from the Greek words xeros, meaning dry, and scape, as in landscape, meaning view. A quick mashup nets xeriscape, the term used to describe water-wise gardening, a way to minimize reliance on water by using native and drought-resistant plants. Xeriscaping makes good earth sense, but it also resonates with a homeowner's bottom line, reducing water bills by upwards of 60 percent.