Treks and Trails

This shop has everything for your next adventure.

Mountain Trails, with deep roots in the outdoor community, is the area’s major outfitter for hikers, climbers, and trekkers. Its two locations—in Winchester’s pedestrian mall and a newer site in Front Royal—are staffed with real-life climbers, hikers, cross-country skiers, mountaineers, and fly-fishers, who live, work, and play outside. They know what they sell because they’re customers too.

The Front Royal location has become a major resupply stop for Appalachian Trail (AT) hikers—from thru-hikers, attempting its 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine, or those who pop in and out for shorter stints.

But AT hikers aren’t Mountain Trails only customers. “We outfit clients on a daily basis heading to trek in Nepal or perhaps climb Kilimanjaro,” says owner Garry Green, “For the casual user, we offer unsurpassed quality, goods, advice, and a one-on-one tailored outfitting experience. The industry is highly specialized in the nature of the goods we sell and the technical expertise that we bring to the customer.”

Green, a longtime outdoor and wellness enthusiast who bought the store in 2014 from veteran mountaineering pros Arthur and Diane Kearns, says that the true value of what Mountain Trails sells is a combination of performance, durability, and the knowledge base to help guide customers to the product that best suits their needs. With a customer-centric philosophy, the company’s credo is about providing top-quality equipment and clothing at competitive prices—which goes well beyond price tags. Before investing in a vendor and recommending brands to customers, a battery of questions is asked: Will the item last? Is it made to withstand years of wear? Will it do the job as advertised?

Because Mountain Trails sells products that are more durable without the need to be frequently replaced, ultimately they're a better value and are more environmentally sound.