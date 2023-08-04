Trail of Trails

The Fall Line makes connections in a Central Virginia corridor.

A new trail to be constructed this year will connect Ashland to Petersburg. The Fall Line will be “a multi-use trail facility that would enhance the active transportation network in the Richmond region, which includes the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico; the cities of Colonial Heights, Petersburg, and Richmond; and the Town of Ashland,” according to VDOT—the Virginia Department of Transportation. The trail will connect existing transportation networks in these seven localities as well as portions of the Virginia Capital and Appomattox River trails, six universities and community colleges, three rivers, and numerous parks, uniting rural, suburban, and urban landscapes. FallLineVa.org