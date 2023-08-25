Star Gazer

Where and how to check out the constellations.

When the day turns dark and the mountain views are hidden, turn your eyes upward to the clear night skies of the Shenandoah Valley. On select summer and fall Fridays, head to the Big Meadows Area of Shenandoah National Park for Night Skies events, where amateur astronomers teach parkgoers how to properly turn a telescope to the stars.

Prefer to stargaze from your own backyard? Check out NASA’s Night Sky Planner—just type in your zip code for a map of current constellations. And be on the lookout for stargazing events in your area: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest hosts special events with ties to the third president’s astronomical studies, and Star in the Valley Winery in Strasburg welcomes guests for Wine Under the Stars. VisitShenandoah.org