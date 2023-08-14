Rudee Tours in VA Beach makes summertime fun-time.

× Expand Kristin Rayfield

Searching for waves and wildlife along the Virginia Beach coastline? The Rudee Rocket is the only way to travel. Available May-September, these 60-minute tours almost guarantee sightings of bottlenose dolphins as a bonus—so you’ll want to have your camera ready. And once the gentle cruising is over and the Cape Henry Lighthouse photographed like a celebrity, the Rudee Rocket twists and turns in “the splash zone.” Easy to book online, Rudee Tours also offers dolphin and whale watching, as well as fishing trips. RudeeTours.com