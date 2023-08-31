Space Rabbit Coffee

Get your hands on some cosmic coffee.

For out-of-this-world coffee, Space Rabbit is a galaxy all its own. This mobile coffee shop/trailer posts its roving locations on Instagram for the week—from the parking lot at Virginia Tech’s Vet School in Blacksburg to Davidson’s Pharmacy in Christiansburg. All drinks can be made hot, iced, or cosmic-freeze style. Flavors are galactic too, like Butter Bunny, with caramel and hazelnut, and Astro-Nut, with white chocolate and coconut. And they can change with the seasons. Peppermint and marshmallow coffees are Christmas favorites, maple and pumpkin appear on fall menus, and specialty coffees like Salty Rabbit Cookie Crunch—with salted caramel toffee, cookie dough, chocolate chip cookie pieces, whipped cream, and sea sal—are delicious in springtime. SpaceRabbitCoffee.com