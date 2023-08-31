Southwest Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques

1st: Black Dog Salvage

902 13th St. SW, Roanoke

BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

Dealers, home renovators, sentimentalists, and the generally curious are encouraged to visit Black Dog’s retail and salvage warehouse. Throughout its 44,000-square-feet is an interior design showroom that features architectural details, custom upcycled designs, furniture paint, regional artisans, and salvage-inspired furniture. With a podcast, their own paint line, an event space, and a guest house, Black Dog should be on your shortlist.

2nd: Antiques on Main, Christiansburg

Facebook: Antiques On Main, 540-381-0539

3rd: Finders Keepers, Floyd

Facebook: Finders Keepers, 540-745-5336

Book Store

1st: Blacksburg Books

401 S. Main St., Suite 106, Blacksburg

BlacksburgBooks.com, 540-315-9650

In the heart of downtown, Blacksburg Books will excite booklovers with the latest reads as well as a well-stocked secondhand section featuring a number of genres—from kids books to literary fiction—all thanks to a generous trade-in policy. The store’s active book club and author nights are worth exploring. Pottery, handmade jewelry, chocolates, candles, and more are on display made by local artists.

2nd: Books and Crannies, Martinsville

BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380

3rd: Emmanuel Christian Bookstore, Pulaski

Facebook: Emmanuel Christian Bookstore, 540-994-9077

Consignment Shop

1st: BloomingDeals

275 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Facebook: BloomingDeals, 540-814-0694

The brains behind BloomingDeals were out to destigmatize bargain, thrift, and consignment store shopping, and since opening in 2014, they’ve hit their mark. Over the years, it’s become a community general store of sorts, with a constantly rotating selection of gently used clothes, shoes, jewelry, and home décor, all donated to churches and women’s shelters at the end of each season.

2nd: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, Christiansburg

Facebook: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, 540-200-7012

3rd: Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, North Tazewell

Facebook: Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, 276-979-4480

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Haywood’s Jewelers

Locations in Hardy, Rocky Mount

HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-721-2210

Mindful of tradition and focused on service, the jewelry experts at Haywood also keep abreast of trends, innovation, and customer needs. With an inventory that includes bridal sets, fine diamonds, custom jewelry, designer jewelry, and watches for men and women, Haywood’s has a GIA-certified staff, offering appraisals, ear piercings, as well as on-site repairs.

2nd: P.R. Sturgill Fine Jewelry, Locations in Radford, Wytheville

PRSturgills.com, 276-335-2131

3rd: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon

GoodmanJewelers.com, 276-676-3110

Florist Shop

1st: Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts

105 Broad St., Martinsville

SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378

With more than 100 years of combined floral experience between its team members, Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts provides flowers for all occasions—from tulips to roses, for special occasions ranging from anniversaries to Valentine’s Day. Specializing in fruit baskets, funeral and wedding designs, and silk flower arrangements, this family-owned shop is committed to offering only the finest florals and gifts to the surrounding community.

2nd: Northside Flower Shop, Radford

NorthsideFlowerShop.com, 540-639-9351

3rd: Gates Flowers & Gifts, Christiansburg

GatesFlowers.com, 540-382-2939

Gift Store

1st: Sugar Magnolia

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

SugarMagnoliaShops.com, 540-739-3724

A family-owned and operated business since 2018, Sugar Magnolia is a local favorite for gifts, candles, and paper goods like cards and pencils. The two Southwest region locations are also known for hand-dipped ice cream scoops as well as assorted caramels, chocolates, and gourmet popcorn. The owners, Tom and Michelle Raub, are on a mission to build community through shopping and sweet treats.

2nd: Between Friends Gifts, Tazewell

ShopBetweenFriends.com, 276-988-8235

3rd: The Orange Bandana, Christiansburg

TheOrangeBandana.com, 540-250-7945

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davidsons

2 locations in Roanoke

DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734

With a focus on high-end gentlemen’s clothing—from sportswear to business attire and formal wear—Davidson’s takes pride in forming long-term relationships with every customer. A specialty is custom clothing, where seasoned professionals measure and help create one-of-a-kind pieces from select vendors that are uniquely yours. Larry Davidson is a third-generation owner of this family-run business now in its 113th year.

2nd: Garrett’s Menswear Depot, Radford

ClothingMustHaves.com, 540-639-3841

3rd: Carter’s Fine Clothing, Martinsville

276-618-0407

Record Store

1st: Old’s Cool

285 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Facebook: Old’s Cool, 540-484-0804

For fans of Miles Davis to Metallica, even Leonard Bernstein, Old’s Cool has something for everyone. Whether you’re just getting into vinyl or looking to walk down memory lane, there’s alway a new find to discover. This Rocky Mount shop also offers old-school toys, board games, and other vintage paraphernalia and are happy to buy, sell, or trade items.

2nd: County Sales, Floyd

CountySales.com, 540-745-2001

3rd: John’s Cameras & Records, Blacksburg

JohnsCameraAndRecords.com, 540-552-2319

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Mast General Store

401 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

MastGeneralStore.com, 540-566-5661

The newest of the North Carolina-based general stores, and the only location in Virginia, Roanoke’s Mast General Store opened in 2020 and stocks everything from specialized outdoor recreation clothing and gear to cast iron products, a wide assortment of candy, knives and other blades, and more. “If you can’t buy it here, you don’t need it” is a longtime store motto.

2nd: Walkabout Outfitter, Multiple locations

WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-739-3263

3rd: Southeastern Outdoor Supplies, Inc., Martinsville

SoutheasternOutdoor.com, 276-638-4698

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: J. Chris

Locations in Collinsville, Rocky Mount

ShopJChris.com, 276-403-1907

A boutique located in beautiful downtown Rocky Mount, J. Chris specializes in up-to-date men’s and women’s fashions, from hats to shoes and everything in between, that won’t break the bank. Not only are J. Chris stylists knowledgeable and personable, they are available for private appointments to help style your next look. The boutique also offers private shopping experiences, ideal for birthdays and other gatherings.

2nd: Southern Hearts Boutique, Dublin

ShopSHB.com, 540-320-2736

3rd: Hey Helen, Floyd

ShopHeyHelen.com, 540-239-2169