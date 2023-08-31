Southwest Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques
1st: Black Dog Salvage
902 13th St. SW, Roanoke
BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
Dealers, home renovators, sentimentalists, and the generally curious are encouraged to visit Black Dog’s retail and salvage warehouse. Throughout its 44,000-square-feet is an interior design showroom that features architectural details, custom upcycled designs, furniture paint, regional artisans, and salvage-inspired furniture. With a podcast, their own paint line, an event space, and a guest house, Black Dog should be on your shortlist.
2nd: Antiques on Main, Christiansburg
Facebook: Antiques On Main, 540-381-0539
3rd: Finders Keepers, Floyd
Facebook: Finders Keepers, 540-745-5336
Book Store
1st: Blacksburg Books
401 S. Main St., Suite 106, Blacksburg
BlacksburgBooks.com, 540-315-9650
In the heart of downtown, Blacksburg Books will excite booklovers with the latest reads as well as a well-stocked secondhand section featuring a number of genres—from kids books to literary fiction—all thanks to a generous trade-in policy. The store’s active book club and author nights are worth exploring. Pottery, handmade jewelry, chocolates, candles, and more are on display made by local artists.
2nd: Books and Crannies, Martinsville
BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380
3rd: Emmanuel Christian Bookstore, Pulaski
Facebook: Emmanuel Christian Bookstore, 540-994-9077
Consignment Shop
1st: BloomingDeals
275 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Facebook: BloomingDeals, 540-814-0694
The brains behind BloomingDeals were out to destigmatize bargain, thrift, and consignment store shopping, and since opening in 2014, they’ve hit their mark. Over the years, it’s become a community general store of sorts, with a constantly rotating selection of gently used clothes, shoes, jewelry, and home décor, all donated to churches and women’s shelters at the end of each season.
2nd: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, Christiansburg
Facebook: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, 540-200-7012
3rd: Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, North Tazewell
Facebook: Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, 276-979-4480
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Haywood’s Jewelers
Locations in Hardy, Rocky Mount
HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-721-2210
Mindful of tradition and focused on service, the jewelry experts at Haywood also keep abreast of trends, innovation, and customer needs. With an inventory that includes bridal sets, fine diamonds, custom jewelry, designer jewelry, and watches for men and women, Haywood’s has a GIA-certified staff, offering appraisals, ear piercings, as well as on-site repairs.
2nd: P.R. Sturgill Fine Jewelry, Locations in Radford, Wytheville
PRSturgills.com, 276-335-2131
3rd: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon
GoodmanJewelers.com, 276-676-3110
Florist Shop
1st: Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts
105 Broad St., Martinsville
SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378
With more than 100 years of combined floral experience between its team members, Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts provides flowers for all occasions—from tulips to roses, for special occasions ranging from anniversaries to Valentine’s Day. Specializing in fruit baskets, funeral and wedding designs, and silk flower arrangements, this family-owned shop is committed to offering only the finest florals and gifts to the surrounding community.
2nd: Northside Flower Shop, Radford
NorthsideFlowerShop.com, 540-639-9351
3rd: Gates Flowers & Gifts, Christiansburg
GatesFlowers.com, 540-382-2939
Gift Store
1st: Sugar Magnolia
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
SugarMagnoliaShops.com, 540-739-3724
A family-owned and operated business since 2018, Sugar Magnolia is a local favorite for gifts, candles, and paper goods like cards and pencils. The two Southwest region locations are also known for hand-dipped ice cream scoops as well as assorted caramels, chocolates, and gourmet popcorn. The owners, Tom and Michelle Raub, are on a mission to build community through shopping and sweet treats.
2nd: Between Friends Gifts, Tazewell
ShopBetweenFriends.com, 276-988-8235
3rd: The Orange Bandana, Christiansburg
TheOrangeBandana.com, 540-250-7945
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Davidsons
2 locations in Roanoke
DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734
With a focus on high-end gentlemen’s clothing—from sportswear to business attire and formal wear—Davidson’s takes pride in forming long-term relationships with every customer. A specialty is custom clothing, where seasoned professionals measure and help create one-of-a-kind pieces from select vendors that are uniquely yours. Larry Davidson is a third-generation owner of this family-run business now in its 113th year.
2nd: Garrett’s Menswear Depot, Radford
ClothingMustHaves.com, 540-639-3841
3rd: Carter’s Fine Clothing, Martinsville
276-618-0407
Record Store
1st: Old’s Cool
285 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Facebook: Old’s Cool, 540-484-0804
For fans of Miles Davis to Metallica, even Leonard Bernstein, Old’s Cool has something for everyone. Whether you’re just getting into vinyl or looking to walk down memory lane, there’s alway a new find to discover. This Rocky Mount shop also offers old-school toys, board games, and other vintage paraphernalia and are happy to buy, sell, or trade items.
2nd: County Sales, Floyd
CountySales.com, 540-745-2001
3rd: John’s Cameras & Records, Blacksburg
JohnsCameraAndRecords.com, 540-552-2319
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Mast General Store
401 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
MastGeneralStore.com, 540-566-5661
The newest of the North Carolina-based general stores, and the only location in Virginia, Roanoke’s Mast General Store opened in 2020 and stocks everything from specialized outdoor recreation clothing and gear to cast iron products, a wide assortment of candy, knives and other blades, and more. “If you can’t buy it here, you don’t need it” is a longtime store motto.
2nd: Walkabout Outfitter, Multiple locations
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-739-3263
3rd: Southeastern Outdoor Supplies, Inc., Martinsville
SoutheasternOutdoor.com, 276-638-4698
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: J. Chris
Locations in Collinsville, Rocky Mount
ShopJChris.com, 276-403-1907
A boutique located in beautiful downtown Rocky Mount, J. Chris specializes in up-to-date men’s and women’s fashions, from hats to shoes and everything in between, that won’t break the bank. Not only are J. Chris stylists knowledgeable and personable, they are available for private appointments to help style your next look. The boutique also offers private shopping experiences, ideal for birthdays and other gatherings.
2nd: Southern Hearts Boutique, Dublin
ShopSHB.com, 540-320-2736
3rd: Hey Helen, Floyd
ShopHeyHelen.com, 540-239-2169