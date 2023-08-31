Southwest Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Illuminights - Winter Walk of Lights

Explore Park, Roanoke

RoanokeCountyParks.com, 540-772-7529

A signature Southwest Virginia holiday spectacular, Illuminights is a family-friendly winter wonderland featuring more than 650,000 lights, in partnership with Carilion Children’s Hospital. Wander down a tree-lined trail in Roanoke’s Explore Park while taking in the sights and sounds of the season. Parents can shop the local artisan market or visit nearby Twin Creeks Brewpub for a festive pint on select weekends.

2nd: Chance Harman Classic, Willis

ChanceHarman.org, 540-230-7746

3rd: Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses Hockey, Roanoke

BerglundCenter.live, 540-853-2241

Art Event

1st: Steppin’ Out

Downtown Blacksburg

BlacksburgSteppinOut.com, 540-951-0454

Every summer, Steppin’ Out brings more than 200 artists and crafts people from around the country to downtown Blacksburg for a celebration of creativity. All mediums are represented—jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained glass, fine art, and furniture—and more than 25 live musical acts make this the premier Southwest Virginia street celebration. This year’s festival is planned for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6.

2nd: Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival, Floyd

FloydCountyWomansClub.org, 540-250-8486

3rd: Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon

VaHighlandsFestival.com, 276-623-5266

Art Gallery

1st: Piedmont Arts

215 Starling Ave., Martinsville

PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221

Housed in the heart of Martinsville’s Arts and Cultural District, Piedmont Arts is a small town gallery with the cred of an award-winning museum. The space features a performance hall, seven galleries, a large classroom, a reference library, and a Discovery Room for children. Running this June 3-July 28: Expressions 2023, an annual exhibition of work by artists from Southern Virginia and the surrounding regions.

2nd: Floyd Center for the Arts, Floyd

FloydArtCenter.org, 540-745-2784

3rd: Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

ArtsCenter.VT.edu, 540-231-5300

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Uptown Pinball

35 Church St. E., Martinsville

UptownPinball.com, 276-224-7139

Martinsville’s Mike Haley is a wizard. A pinball wizard, that is. A $20 wristband at his popular Uptown Pinball buys you unlimited plays at this classic arcade for all ages. From giant PacMan to glow-in-the-dark mini golf to, of course, a wall of pinball machines, Uptown Pinball is the perfect place for a birthday party or maybe a parents’ night out.

2nd: McClain’s at First & Main, Blacksburg

McClainsBlacksburg.com, 540-242-5246

3rd: Wine & Design, Christiansburg

WineAndDesign.com, 540-381-6964

Festival

1st: FloydFest

5826 Floyd Hwy. N., Check

FloydFest.com, 888-VA-FESTS

Every July since 2001, a sea of tie-dye floods into the heart of the Blue Ridge when more than 15,000 fans converge for FloydFest, where musicians from all over the world gather for four days of performances. This year’s fest runs July 26-30. Headliners include The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose.

2nd: Steppin’ Out, Downtown Blacksburg

BlacksburgSteppinOut.com, 540-951-0454

3rd: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bristol

BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Martinsville - Henry County

1000 Irisburg Rd., Axton

VisitMartinsville.com, 276-638-5200

Built locally by Lawless Welding in Fieldale, Martinsville-Henry County’s LOVEwork sculpture lives at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton. With a golf-themed L, soccer ball for the O, a football goal post-shaped V, and an E made up of a lacrosse stick, kayak paddle, and field hockey stick, the sign celebrates outdoor recreation and the importance of sports to the local community.

2nd: LOVEwork in the Town of Rocky Mount, Axton

RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907

3rd: LOVEwork at Draper Community Park, Draper

Facebook: Draper Community Park, 540-616-5217

Movie Theater

1st: Starlite Drive-In

275 Starlight Dr., Christiansburg

StarliteDriveInVa.com, 540-382-2202

For a cinematic trip down memory lane, pull up to Christiansburg’s Starlite Drive-In. Tune your car radio to 90.3 FM, grab some candy and popcorn from the concession stand, get comfy in the backseat or in the bed of a truck, and enjoy a nostalgia-filled film viewing experience. Movies show on Friday and Saturday nights shortly after sunset.

2nd: The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke

GrandInTheare.com, 540-345-6177

3rd: The Lyric, Blacksburg

TheLyrics.com, 540-951-0604

Museum

1st: Virginia Museum of Natural History

21 Starling Ave., Martinsville

VMNH.net, 276-634-4141

With award-winning exhibitions, ground-breaking scientific research and more than 10 million cataloged items in its collections, educational programs for all ages, including outreach and distance learning programs, online resources, and traveling exhibits and displays, the Virginia Museum of Natural History is truly the state’s “Museum Without Walls,” extending a reach far beyond its Martinsville home base.

2nd: Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke

TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760

3rd: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol

BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927

Music Venue

1st: Floyd Country Store

430 S. Locust St., Floyd

FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563

Appalachian to its core, the Floyd Country Store is the perfect spot for lunch or ice cream. But the main attraction is the music. Join guest musicians and vocalists for the weekly Friday Night Jamboree, or come for Honky Tonk Thursdays and do a little boot scooting. Music lessons, camps, and workshops are available to all ages and skill levels.

2nd: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277

3rd: Elmwood Park, Roanoke

PlayRoanoke.com, 540-853-2236

Performing Arts Company

1st: Barter Theatre

127 W. Main St., Abingdon

BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown, the Barter Theatre’s bevy of resident artists live and work year-round in downtown Abingdon. From directing, design, and stage management professionals, to three acting companies, as well as in-house drama instructors for adults and children, the playhouse is truly the beating artistic heart of Southwest Virginia.

2nd: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, Wytheville

WohlfahrtHaus.com, 276-223-0891

3rd: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke

MillMountain.org, 540-342-5730

Performing Arts Theater

1st: Barter Theatre

160 Cummings St., Abingdon

BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

The Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933, proclaiming, “with vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh,” referring to the ticket price being equivalent to a piece of produce. A long history of innovation, big dreams, and the Appalachian culture of tenacity has ensured the theater’s survival and prosperity for 90 years.

2nd: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, Wytheville

WohlfahrtHaus.com, 276-223-0891

3rd: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277

Special Event Venue

1st: Mountain Lake Lodge

115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke

MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

Whether hosting a wedding or work retreat, Mountain Lake Lodge’s 2,600 acres of scenic nature preserve delivers the perfect combination of beauty, privacy, and rustic charm for your celebration or conference. The resort’s on-site events team is passionate, creative, and excited to share the mountain resort’s views and amenities with you and your esteemed guests.

2nd: Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

SinklandFarms.com, 540-382-4647

3rd: Hotel Roanoke, Roanoke

HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Little Wet Noses Dog Grooming

1544 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Facebook: Little Wet Noses, LLC, 540-243-9247

Owned and operated by Lisa Head, this full-service Southwest Virginia pet groomer has been serving the region since 2015. Bring your furry friend to Little Wet Noses for a doggy spa day at this downtown Rocky Mount shop; bathing, nail clipping, and fur grooming are just the tip of the iceberg. One Google reviewer said, “I wouldn’t want my dog groomed anywhere else!”

2nd: Retro Rover Grooming Salon, Radford

Facebook: Retro Rover Grooming Salon, 540-505-2584

3rd: M & J Pet Grooming, Pearisburg

Facebook: M & J Pet Grooming, 540-921-2836

Dog Training

1st: Off Leash K9 Training

Locations in Christiansburg, Vinton

OffLeashK9Training.com, 540-750-1955

Off Leash K9 Training offers world-renowned dog obedience coaching and behavioral modification classes from instructors across the country, with two locations in the Southwest region. Pups of any age, level of athleticism, and breed will excel under the leadership of Off Leash professionals, who specialize in nosework/detection, protection, service and therapy dog certifications, and K9 tracking training.

2nd: Flying Fur!, Newport

FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663

3rd: Trained Wright K9, Abingdon

TrainedWrightK9.com, 423-646-7153

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Spunky’s Spa

1645 Virginia Ave., Martinsville

SpunkysSpa.com, 276-638-1111

A relatively new doggy day care at just about four years old, Spunky’s Spa has built quite the following in the Martinsville-Henry County area. This family-owned business cares for pets with compassion, as if fur babies they board were their own. Boarding and daycare rates start as low as $10/day, and basic grooming services like baths and nail trimmings are also available.

2nd: Flying Fur!, Newport

FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663

3rd: Doe Creek Kennels, Pembroke

DoeCreekKennels.com, 540-293-4521

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Town & Country Veterinary Clinic

200 Central Ave. NE, Christiansburg

TCVCCares.com, 540-382-5042

Since 1992, Dr. Kelly Burdette and her team of animal lovers have treated every pet with compassionate care. Equipped with diagnostic digital radiography, an in-house diagnostic laboratory, surgical laser, ultrasound machines, dental equipment, computerized records system, and one of only 24-hour emergency care centers in the state, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic creates a comfortable, calm environment for all humans and animals that enter.

2nd: Crab Orchard Veterinary Services, Tazewell

CrabOrchardVet.com, 276-988-8080

3rd: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic, Collinsville

KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Floyd Country Store

430 S. Locust St., Floyd

FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563

From live music to old-fashioned hand dipped ice cream, the Floyd Country Store has something for every member of the family to enjoy. Join guest musicians for the Friday Night Jamboree, or come for Honky Tonk Thursdays and do a little boot scooting. Music lessons, camps, and workshops are available for all ages and skill levels.

2nd: Hungry Mother State Park, Marion

Facebook: @vasphungrymother, 276-781-7400

3rd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon

BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

K-12 Independent School

1st: Carlisle School

300 Carlisle Rd., Axton

CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288

This independent, college preparatory school offers a transformative learning experience with a balanced curriculum from prekindergarten through Grade 12. Small class sizes afford teachers the ability to focus on individual attention, where the uniqueness of each student is recognized and fostered. Carlisle’s philosophy is to guide childrens’ curiosity and fuel their desire to learn through discovery and project-based learning.

2nd: Christian Heritage Academy, Rocky Mount

CHAKnights.org, 540-483-5855

3rd: Main Street School, Tazewell

MainStreet.education, 276-979-4091

Preschool

1st: Carlisle School

300 Carlisle Rd., Axton

CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288

Carlisle’s Preschool provides a transformative learning journey of discovery for every child. With a focus on the whole child’s physical, social, and academic needs, preschoolers gain independence in a safe environment that is nurturing, enriching, and diverse. Faculty engages students in child-centered learning experiences that foster collaboration with their peers while immersed in discovery-based activities.

2nd: Central United Methodist Church, Radford

CUMCRadford.org, 540-639-3529

3rd: Milestones Childcare, Floyd

Facebook: Milestones Childcare Marie Angie, 540-745-2445

Summer Camp

1st: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center

25236 Hillman Hwy., Abingdon

SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180

Located in Washington County, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center has been serving all ages and the surrounding community at its historic 79-acre facility since 1960. Situated on a property of rolling meadows and lush woodlands, the Center provides affordable, accessible day and residential camping programs that focus on educational and cultural enrichment and outreach.

2nd: Alta Mons Summer Camp and Retreat Center, Shawsville

AltaMons.org, 540-268-2409

3rd: Camp Ottari, Hiwassee

Facebook: @campottari, 540-980-4762

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: Early Inn at the Grove

50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount

EarlyInn.com, 540-524-2525

Tucked under a cover of pine trees, Early Inn at the Grove is an 1854 Greek-revival bed & breakfast that rests on 10 scenic acres. Take a stroll through the wildflower-covered property, settle into the historic library with a good book, or enjoy drinks on the patio from the Breezeway Bar. Every guest leaves feeling pampered and well-rested.

2nd: Lilly Valley Inn, Pearisburg

LillyValleyInn.com, 540-910-3123

3rd: Rockwood Manor, Dublin

Rockwood-Manor.com, 540-674-1328

Historic Site

1st: Mabry Mill

Blue Ridge Pkwy., Meadows of Dan

MabryMillRestaurant.com, 276-952-2947

Located just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway, this 115-year-old gristmill-sawmill-woodworking and blacksmithing shop is now home to a seasonally open homestyle restaurant—fluffy pancakes made with on-site milled grains are a menu favorite—and popular gift shop selling, goods and treasures from Virginian artisans and farmers, as well as classic souvenirs. Take a tour of the property and watch blacksmithing, looming, and spinning demonstrations.

2nd: Mill Mountain Star, Roanoke

VisitRoanokeVa.com, 540-853-2000

3rd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon

BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

Hotel

1st: Hotel Roanoke

110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900

With 329 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and ample convention space to hold meetings, conferences, and special events, on-site amenities also include two restaurants, a coffee bar, spa services, and a business center. In 1993, a multi-million dollar restoration of this sprawling, 19th-century Tudor Revival hotel guaranteed its position as the grand centerpiece of the city.

2nd: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke

MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

3rd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon

TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Resort

1st: Mountain Lake Lodge

115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke

MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

Set in the middle of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Mountain Lake Lodge is the ultimate retreat. With a variety of lodging options available for booking— rustic cabins, cozy cottages, and the historic Main Stone Lodge—every corner of this famous Dirty Dancing filming location is warm and inviting.

3rd: Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, Meadows of Dan

AubergeResorts.com/Primland, 855-876-6593

State Park

1st: Claytor Lake State Park

6620 Ben H. Bolen Dr., Dublin

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-643-2500

Claytor Lake is known for sport fishing and boating. The park has a full-service marina with docking slips, fuel, boat rentals, and refreshments. Planning a waterfront event? The Water’s Edge Meeting Facility is ideal for weddings, reunions, and more. For-rent lodges and cabins overlook the scenic 4,500-acre lake, where guests can also rent bikes and enjoy a seasonal snack bar, playgrounds, and gift shops.

2nd: Fairy Stone State Park, Stuart

DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-930-2424

3rd: Hungry Mother State Park, Marion

DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-781-7400 / 276-783-3422

Tourist Attraction

1st: Blue Ridge Parkway

BlueRidgeParkway.org, 828-670-1924

The majestic highland boulevard of the Blue Ridge Parkway winds through the Appalachian mountains and sees about 15 million annual visitors. Along with providing scenic corridors of the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the Blue Ridge Parkway also offers a broad range of recreation, shopping, lodging, dining, and support services to the community.

2nd: Cascade Falls, Pembroke

Virginia.org, 540-552-4641

3rd: Floyd Country Store, Floyd

FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Raise the Barre Dance Studio

1455 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Facebook: @rtbdancing, 540-420-1994

Whether you’re looking to enroll your child in their first ballet class, or are up for the challenge of learning a new skill yourself, look no further than Raise the Barre. This small but mighty Rocky Mount studio offers many styles of dance for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, recreational to pre-professional, for ages 3 and up.

2nd: Tazewell Dance Center, North Tazewell

TazewellDanceCenter.wixsite.com/tdcdance, 276-202-7761

3rd: Dance.tech Performing Arts, Blacksburg

Dance-Tech.com, 540-961-6666

Golf Course

1st: Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech

8400 River Course Dr., Radford

PeteDyeRiverCourse.com, 540-633-6732

A world-class course with a distinctive clubhouse that’s perfect for hosting special events, the Pete Dye River Course was built in 1998 and acquired by Virginia Tech just over 20 years ago in 2002. Book a tee time for all 18 holes or improve your game at the practice complex that includes a chipping green with bunkers and a 10,000-square-foot putting green.

2nd: Great Oaks Country Club, Floyd

GreatOaksFloyd.com, 540-745-2189

3rd: Chatmoss Country Club, Martinsville

ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484

Gym

1st: Gym 24

730 E. Church St., Martinsville

Gym24Fitness.com, 276-638-2170

A 24-hour fitness facility serving the residents of Martinsville and Henry County, Gym 24 offers personal trainers, free weights, cardio equipment, customized fitness diet plans, and much more. Group classes range from kickboxing to kettlebell training, power sculpting to Zumba. With its various memberships and discounts for first responders, teachers, and military, it’s a gym that’s sure to accommodate everyone’s budget.

2nd: Anytime Fitness, Multiple locations

AnytimeFitness.com, 540-951-1340

3rd: Four Seasons YMCA, Tazewell

FSYMCA.org, 276-979-0280

Specialty Fitness

1st: Performance 276

730 E. Church St., Suite 6, Martinsville

Performance276.com, 276-632-3276

Performance 276 is a fitness facility with free weights, machine weights, cardio machines, fitness studios, and more. Their special “programmed workouts” will have you in and out in about an hour—warm up through to cool down. Something for every fitness level, they offer women’s only programs (Boot Camp Babes), 55 and older (Golden 276), and as well as ones for kids.

2nd: Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork, Martinsville

JustBreatheYogaBodyWorks.com, 276-340-9621

3rd: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness, Blacksburg

BlacksburgBoxingAndFitness.com, 540-315-3231

Tennis Facility

1st: Chatmoss Country Club

550 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville

ChatMossCC.org, 276-638-2484

With six outdoor clay courts open annually from April 1-November 30 and three indoor climate-controlled courts, Chatmoss Country Club offers year-round tennis programming, clinics, and tournaments for all skill levels. After a lesson or a friendly match, feel free to take a dip in the Chatmoss pool, or visit the Boxwood Grille for a bite to eat.

2nd: Lincolnshire Recreation Park, North Tazewell

TownOfTazewell.org/lincolnshirepark, 276-988-5404

3rd: Blacksburg Country Club, Blacksburg

BlacksburgCC.com, 540-552-9165

VT.edu, 540-231-5908