Southwest Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Illuminights - Winter Walk of Lights
Explore Park, Roanoke
RoanokeCountyParks.com, 540-772-7529
A signature Southwest Virginia holiday spectacular, Illuminights is a family-friendly winter wonderland featuring more than 650,000 lights, in partnership with Carilion Children’s Hospital. Wander down a tree-lined trail in Roanoke’s Explore Park while taking in the sights and sounds of the season. Parents can shop the local artisan market or visit nearby Twin Creeks Brewpub for a festive pint on select weekends.
2nd: Chance Harman Classic, Willis
ChanceHarman.org, 540-230-7746
3rd: Roanoke Valley Guns & Hoses Hockey, Roanoke
BerglundCenter.live, 540-853-2241
Art Event
1st: Steppin’ Out
Downtown Blacksburg
BlacksburgSteppinOut.com, 540-951-0454
Every summer, Steppin’ Out brings more than 200 artists and crafts people from around the country to downtown Blacksburg for a celebration of creativity. All mediums are represented—jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained glass, fine art, and furniture—and more than 25 live musical acts make this the premier Southwest Virginia street celebration. This year’s festival is planned for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6.
2nd: Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival, Floyd
FloydCountyWomansClub.org, 540-250-8486
3rd: Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon
VaHighlandsFestival.com, 276-623-5266
Art Gallery
1st: Piedmont Arts
215 Starling Ave., Martinsville
PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221
Housed in the heart of Martinsville’s Arts and Cultural District, Piedmont Arts is a small town gallery with the cred of an award-winning museum. The space features a performance hall, seven galleries, a large classroom, a reference library, and a Discovery Room for children. Running this June 3-July 28: Expressions 2023, an annual exhibition of work by artists from Southern Virginia and the surrounding regions.
2nd: Floyd Center for the Arts, Floyd
FloydArtCenter.org, 540-745-2784
3rd: Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg
ArtsCenter.VT.edu, 540-231-5300
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Uptown Pinball
35 Church St. E., Martinsville
UptownPinball.com, 276-224-7139
Martinsville’s Mike Haley is a wizard. A pinball wizard, that is. A $20 wristband at his popular Uptown Pinball buys you unlimited plays at this classic arcade for all ages. From giant PacMan to glow-in-the-dark mini golf to, of course, a wall of pinball machines, Uptown Pinball is the perfect place for a birthday party or maybe a parents’ night out.
2nd: McClain’s at First & Main, Blacksburg
McClainsBlacksburg.com, 540-242-5246
3rd: Wine & Design, Christiansburg
WineAndDesign.com, 540-381-6964
Festival
1st: FloydFest
5826 Floyd Hwy. N., Check
FloydFest.com, 888-VA-FESTS
Every July since 2001, a sea of tie-dye floods into the heart of the Blue Ridge when more than 15,000 fans converge for FloydFest, where musicians from all over the world gather for four days of performances. This year’s fest runs July 26-30. Headliners include The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose.
2nd: Steppin’ Out, Downtown Blacksburg
BlacksburgSteppinOut.com, 540-951-0454
3rd: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bristol
BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Martinsville - Henry County
1000 Irisburg Rd., Axton
VisitMartinsville.com, 276-638-5200
Built locally by Lawless Welding in Fieldale, Martinsville-Henry County’s LOVEwork sculpture lives at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton. With a golf-themed L, soccer ball for the O, a football goal post-shaped V, and an E made up of a lacrosse stick, kayak paddle, and field hockey stick, the sign celebrates outdoor recreation and the importance of sports to the local community.
2nd: LOVEwork in the Town of Rocky Mount, Axton
RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907
3rd: LOVEwork at Draper Community Park, Draper
Facebook: Draper Community Park, 540-616-5217
Movie Theater
1st: Starlite Drive-In
275 Starlight Dr., Christiansburg
StarliteDriveInVa.com, 540-382-2202
For a cinematic trip down memory lane, pull up to Christiansburg’s Starlite Drive-In. Tune your car radio to 90.3 FM, grab some candy and popcorn from the concession stand, get comfy in the backseat or in the bed of a truck, and enjoy a nostalgia-filled film viewing experience. Movies show on Friday and Saturday nights shortly after sunset.
2nd: The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke
GrandInTheare.com, 540-345-6177
3rd: The Lyric, Blacksburg
TheLyrics.com, 540-951-0604
Museum
1st: Virginia Museum of Natural History
21 Starling Ave., Martinsville
VMNH.net, 276-634-4141
With award-winning exhibitions, ground-breaking scientific research and more than 10 million cataloged items in its collections, educational programs for all ages, including outreach and distance learning programs, online resources, and traveling exhibits and displays, the Virginia Museum of Natural History is truly the state’s “Museum Without Walls,” extending a reach far beyond its Martinsville home base.
2nd: Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke
TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760
3rd: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol
BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927
Music Venue
1st: Floyd Country Store
430 S. Locust St., Floyd
FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
Appalachian to its core, the Floyd Country Store is the perfect spot for lunch or ice cream. But the main attraction is the music. Join guest musicians and vocalists for the weekly Friday Night Jamboree, or come for Honky Tonk Thursdays and do a little boot scooting. Music lessons, camps, and workshops are available to all ages and skill levels.
2nd: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277
3rd: Elmwood Park, Roanoke
PlayRoanoke.com, 540-853-2236
Performing Arts Company
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown, the Barter Theatre’s bevy of resident artists live and work year-round in downtown Abingdon. From directing, design, and stage management professionals, to three acting companies, as well as in-house drama instructors for adults and children, the playhouse is truly the beating artistic heart of Southwest Virginia.
2nd: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, Wytheville
WohlfahrtHaus.com, 276-223-0891
3rd: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke
MillMountain.org, 540-342-5730
Performing Arts Theater
1st: Barter Theatre
160 Cummings St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
The Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933, proclaiming, “with vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh,” referring to the ticket price being equivalent to a piece of produce. A long history of innovation, big dreams, and the Appalachian culture of tenacity has ensured the theater’s survival and prosperity for 90 years.
2nd: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, Wytheville
WohlfahrtHaus.com, 276-223-0891
3rd: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277
Special Event Venue
1st: Mountain Lake Lodge
115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke
MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
Whether hosting a wedding or work retreat, Mountain Lake Lodge’s 2,600 acres of scenic nature preserve delivers the perfect combination of beauty, privacy, and rustic charm for your celebration or conference. The resort’s on-site events team is passionate, creative, and excited to share the mountain resort’s views and amenities with you and your esteemed guests.
2nd: Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg
SinklandFarms.com, 540-382-4647
3rd: Hotel Roanoke, Roanoke
HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Little Wet Noses Dog Grooming
1544 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Facebook: Little Wet Noses, LLC, 540-243-9247
Owned and operated by Lisa Head, this full-service Southwest Virginia pet groomer has been serving the region since 2015. Bring your furry friend to Little Wet Noses for a doggy spa day at this downtown Rocky Mount shop; bathing, nail clipping, and fur grooming are just the tip of the iceberg. One Google reviewer said, “I wouldn’t want my dog groomed anywhere else!”
2nd: Retro Rover Grooming Salon, Radford
Facebook: Retro Rover Grooming Salon, 540-505-2584
3rd: M & J Pet Grooming, Pearisburg
Facebook: M & J Pet Grooming, 540-921-2836
Dog Training
1st: Off Leash K9 Training
Locations in Christiansburg, Vinton
OffLeashK9Training.com, 540-750-1955
Off Leash K9 Training offers world-renowned dog obedience coaching and behavioral modification classes from instructors across the country, with two locations in the Southwest region. Pups of any age, level of athleticism, and breed will excel under the leadership of Off Leash professionals, who specialize in nosework/detection, protection, service and therapy dog certifications, and K9 tracking training.
2nd: Flying Fur!, Newport
FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663
3rd: Trained Wright K9, Abingdon
TrainedWrightK9.com, 423-646-7153
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Spunky’s Spa
1645 Virginia Ave., Martinsville
SpunkysSpa.com, 276-638-1111
A relatively new doggy day care at just about four years old, Spunky’s Spa has built quite the following in the Martinsville-Henry County area. This family-owned business cares for pets with compassion, as if fur babies they board were their own. Boarding and daycare rates start as low as $10/day, and basic grooming services like baths and nail trimmings are also available.
2nd: Flying Fur!, Newport
FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663
3rd: Doe Creek Kennels, Pembroke
DoeCreekKennels.com, 540-293-4521
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Town & Country Veterinary Clinic
200 Central Ave. NE, Christiansburg
TCVCCares.com, 540-382-5042
Since 1992, Dr. Kelly Burdette and her team of animal lovers have treated every pet with compassionate care. Equipped with diagnostic digital radiography, an in-house diagnostic laboratory, surgical laser, ultrasound machines, dental equipment, computerized records system, and one of only 24-hour emergency care centers in the state, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic creates a comfortable, calm environment for all humans and animals that enter.
2nd: Crab Orchard Veterinary Services, Tazewell
CrabOrchardVet.com, 276-988-8080
3rd: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic, Collinsville
KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Floyd Country Store
430 S. Locust St., Floyd
FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
From live music to old-fashioned hand dipped ice cream, the Floyd Country Store has something for every member of the family to enjoy. Join guest musicians for the Friday Night Jamboree, or come for Honky Tonk Thursdays and do a little boot scooting. Music lessons, camps, and workshops are available for all ages and skill levels.
2nd: Hungry Mother State Park, Marion
Facebook: @vasphungrymother, 276-781-7400
3rd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
K-12 Independent School
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton
CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
This independent, college preparatory school offers a transformative learning experience with a balanced curriculum from prekindergarten through Grade 12. Small class sizes afford teachers the ability to focus on individual attention, where the uniqueness of each student is recognized and fostered. Carlisle’s philosophy is to guide childrens’ curiosity and fuel their desire to learn through discovery and project-based learning.
2nd: Christian Heritage Academy, Rocky Mount
CHAKnights.org, 540-483-5855
3rd: Main Street School, Tazewell
MainStreet.education, 276-979-4091
Preschool
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton
CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
Carlisle’s Preschool provides a transformative learning journey of discovery for every child. With a focus on the whole child’s physical, social, and academic needs, preschoolers gain independence in a safe environment that is nurturing, enriching, and diverse. Faculty engages students in child-centered learning experiences that foster collaboration with their peers while immersed in discovery-based activities.
2nd: Central United Methodist Church, Radford
CUMCRadford.org, 540-639-3529
3rd: Milestones Childcare, Floyd
Facebook: Milestones Childcare Marie Angie, 540-745-2445
Summer Camp
1st: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center
25236 Hillman Hwy., Abingdon
SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180
Located in Washington County, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center has been serving all ages and the surrounding community at its historic 79-acre facility since 1960. Situated on a property of rolling meadows and lush woodlands, the Center provides affordable, accessible day and residential camping programs that focus on educational and cultural enrichment and outreach.
2nd: Alta Mons Summer Camp and Retreat Center, Shawsville
AltaMons.org, 540-268-2409
3rd: Camp Ottari, Hiwassee
Facebook: @campottari, 540-980-4762
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Early Inn at the Grove
50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount
EarlyInn.com, 540-524-2525
Tucked under a cover of pine trees, Early Inn at the Grove is an 1854 Greek-revival bed & breakfast that rests on 10 scenic acres. Take a stroll through the wildflower-covered property, settle into the historic library with a good book, or enjoy drinks on the patio from the Breezeway Bar. Every guest leaves feeling pampered and well-rested.
2nd: Lilly Valley Inn, Pearisburg
LillyValleyInn.com, 540-910-3123
3rd: Rockwood Manor, Dublin
Rockwood-Manor.com, 540-674-1328
Historic Site
1st: Mabry Mill
Blue Ridge Pkwy., Meadows of Dan
MabryMillRestaurant.com, 276-952-2947
Located just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway, this 115-year-old gristmill-sawmill-woodworking and blacksmithing shop is now home to a seasonally open homestyle restaurant—fluffy pancakes made with on-site milled grains are a menu favorite—and popular gift shop selling, goods and treasures from Virginian artisans and farmers, as well as classic souvenirs. Take a tour of the property and watch blacksmithing, looming, and spinning demonstrations.
2nd: Mill Mountain Star, Roanoke
VisitRoanokeVa.com, 540-853-2000
3rd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
Hotel
1st: Hotel Roanoke
110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
With 329 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and ample convention space to hold meetings, conferences, and special events, on-site amenities also include two restaurants, a coffee bar, spa services, and a business center. In 1993, a multi-million dollar restoration of this sprawling, 19th-century Tudor Revival hotel guaranteed its position as the grand centerpiece of the city.
2nd: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke
MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
3rd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon
TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
Resort
1st: Mountain Lake Lodge
115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke
MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
Set in the middle of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Mountain Lake Lodge is the ultimate retreat. With a variety of lodging options available for booking— rustic cabins, cozy cottages, and the historic Main Stone Lodge—every corner of this famous Dirty Dancing filming location is warm and inviting.
2nd: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke
MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
3rd: Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, Meadows of Dan
AubergeResorts.com/Primland, 855-876-6593
State Park
1st: Claytor Lake State Park
6620 Ben H. Bolen Dr., Dublin
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-643-2500
Claytor Lake is known for sport fishing and boating. The park has a full-service marina with docking slips, fuel, boat rentals, and refreshments. Planning a waterfront event? The Water’s Edge Meeting Facility is ideal for weddings, reunions, and more. For-rent lodges and cabins overlook the scenic 4,500-acre lake, where guests can also rent bikes and enjoy a seasonal snack bar, playgrounds, and gift shops.
2nd: Fairy Stone State Park, Stuart
DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-930-2424
3rd: Hungry Mother State Park, Marion
DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-781-7400 / 276-783-3422
Tourist Attraction
1st: Blue Ridge Parkway
BlueRidgeParkway.org, 828-670-1924
The majestic highland boulevard of the Blue Ridge Parkway winds through the Appalachian mountains and sees about 15 million annual visitors. Along with providing scenic corridors of the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the Blue Ridge Parkway also offers a broad range of recreation, shopping, lodging, dining, and support services to the community.
2nd: Cascade Falls, Pembroke
Virginia.org, 540-552-4641
3rd: Floyd Country Store, Floyd
FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
OUTDOOR & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Raise the Barre Dance Studio
1455 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Facebook: @rtbdancing, 540-420-1994
Whether you’re looking to enroll your child in their first ballet class, or are up for the challenge of learning a new skill yourself, look no further than Raise the Barre. This small but mighty Rocky Mount studio offers many styles of dance for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, recreational to pre-professional, for ages 3 and up.
2nd: Tazewell Dance Center, North Tazewell
TazewellDanceCenter.wixsite.com/tdcdance, 276-202-7761
3rd: Dance.tech Performing Arts, Blacksburg
Dance-Tech.com, 540-961-6666
Golf Course
1st: Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
8400 River Course Dr., Radford
PeteDyeRiverCourse.com, 540-633-6732
A world-class course with a distinctive clubhouse that’s perfect for hosting special events, the Pete Dye River Course was built in 1998 and acquired by Virginia Tech just over 20 years ago in 2002. Book a tee time for all 18 holes or improve your game at the practice complex that includes a chipping green with bunkers and a 10,000-square-foot putting green.
2nd: Great Oaks Country Club, Floyd
GreatOaksFloyd.com, 540-745-2189
3rd: Chatmoss Country Club, Martinsville
ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484
Gym
1st: Gym 24
730 E. Church St., Martinsville
Gym24Fitness.com, 276-638-2170
A 24-hour fitness facility serving the residents of Martinsville and Henry County, Gym 24 offers personal trainers, free weights, cardio equipment, customized fitness diet plans, and much more. Group classes range from kickboxing to kettlebell training, power sculpting to Zumba. With its various memberships and discounts for first responders, teachers, and military, it’s a gym that’s sure to accommodate everyone’s budget.
2nd: Anytime Fitness, Multiple locations
AnytimeFitness.com, 540-951-1340
3rd: Four Seasons YMCA, Tazewell
FSYMCA.org, 276-979-0280
Specialty Fitness
1st: Performance 276
730 E. Church St., Suite 6, Martinsville
Performance276.com, 276-632-3276
Performance 276 is a fitness facility with free weights, machine weights, cardio machines, fitness studios, and more. Their special “programmed workouts” will have you in and out in about an hour—warm up through to cool down. Something for every fitness level, they offer women’s only programs (Boot Camp Babes), 55 and older (Golden 276), and as well as ones for kids.
2nd: Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork, Martinsville
JustBreatheYogaBodyWorks.com, 276-340-9621
3rd: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness, Blacksburg
BlacksburgBoxingAndFitness.com, 540-315-3231
Tennis Facility
1st: Chatmoss Country Club
550 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville
ChatMossCC.org, 276-638-2484
With six outdoor clay courts open annually from April 1-November 30 and three indoor climate-controlled courts, Chatmoss Country Club offers year-round tennis programming, clinics, and tournaments for all skill levels. After a lesson or a friendly match, feel free to take a dip in the Chatmoss pool, or visit the Boxwood Grille for a bite to eat.
2nd: Lincolnshire Recreation Park, North Tazewell
TownOfTazewell.org/lincolnshirepark, 276-988-5404
3rd: Blacksburg Country Club, Blacksburg
BlacksburgCC.com, 540-552-9165
