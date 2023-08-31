Southwest Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Thai This Express

1401 Tyler Ave., Radford

ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329

When Jang Lawson moved to America from her native Thailand, one of the biggest changes she faced was adjusting to the food. She and her husband Brian began serving up Thai cuisine at festivals and breweries from a humble food truck. Now, the Lawsons offer a full menu of flavors from their brick-and-mortar. Enjoy specialties like pad see-ew, cashew chicken, or a spicy tofu bowl.

2nd: Peking Chinese Restaurant, Wytheville

PekingVa.com, 276-228-5515

3rd: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands

Facebook: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, 276-596-9921

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Checkered Pig

1014 Liberty St., Martinsville

CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

The Checkered Pig is an accidental success—founder Tommy Houston once volunteered to roast a pig for his fire department. All who tried his low and slow cooked recipe were hooked, and many years later, the restaurant he runs with his wife Lisa is serving up Southwest Virginia’s favorite meats. The secret? Bone-in, uncured hams for leaner, more flavorful barbecue.

2nd: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke

BluegrassBBQ.net, 540-626-2271

3rd: Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount

BuddysBBQVa.com, 540-482-0369

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Tha’ Dawg House

1060 E. Main St., Pulaski

540-980-2275

A local favorite for a hearty breakfast or good ol’ fashioned hot dog, Tha’ Dog House is the ultimate greasy spoon. Get comfortable and take a big bite out of a biscuit with your choice of meat: country ham, bologna, and chicken are favorites. Breakfast platters are served with a biscuit or toast, hash round or tomato slices, and choice of grits or gravy.

2nd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations

ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Burger Joint

1st: Dude’s Drive-In

1505 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

Dudes-Drive-In.business.site, 540-382-7901

Pull up to Dude’s for an authentic, old-fashioned drive-in dining experience. You’ll be greeted by a car hop and then face the ultimate task of choosing what to eat from their menu of epically delicious burgers and sandwiches. Must-tries include the eponymous Dude Burger—a classic configuration of meat, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a soft bun—crispy onion rings, and a milkshake to finish.

2nd: Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

RMBurger.com, 540-456-2337

3rd: Fenderz Drive-In, Collinsville

Facebook: Fenderz Drive-In, 276-647-4555

Caterer

1st: Hethwood Market

820 Heather Dr., Blacksburg

HethwoodMarket.com, 540-951-0990

Whether you’re ordering a bunch of small bites for tailgating a Virginia Tech football game, hosting a holiday party, or planning a sit-down dinner for a wedding reception, Hethwood Market has a slew of options to satisfy any group or gathering. Ready-made trays, individually packaged meals, or buffet-style catering are all sure to please a hungry crowd.

2nd: Your Grate Escape, North Tazewell

YourGrateEscape.com, 276-988-7867

3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Radford Coffee Co.

333 W. Main St., Radford

RadfordCoffeeCo.com, 540-838-2399

Established in 2015, this New River Valley roaster was founded to impact lives locally and internationally, by donating a percentage of sales to school-aged children in Nicaragua through Project Ezra—a K-12 education fund—as well as Radford-area kids and teachers. Enjoy a classic coffee or a specialty drink like the Vanilla Bean Scream (vanilla and espresso), or take home a bag of whole beans.

2nd: Red Rooster Coffee, Floyd

RedRoosterCoffee.com, 540-745-7338

3rd: Space Rabbit Coffee, Pulaski

SpaceRabbitCoffee.com, 540-509-1416

Fine Dining

1st: The Palisades Restaurant

168 Village St., Eggleston

ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

“Southern hospitality, sophisticated cuisine.” That’s what’s at The Palisades, formerly Pyne’s General Store, where contemporary fare is served up in a countryside Giles County setting. Come hungry for elegantly plated, fresh-as-can-be meat, fish, and vegetable dishes, made with provisions mostly sourced from New River Valley purveyors. Visiting diners and regulars alike relish in supporting the local economy while embracing the charm of historic Eggleston.

2nd: The Tavern, Abingdon

AbingdonTavern.net, 276-628-1118

3rd: Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount

IppysRestaurant.com, 540-489-5600

Food Truck

1st: Cabo Fish Taco

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950

The food truck version of Cabo Fish Taco transports customers to California’s sandy beaches, where surfing culture rules. With a menu that stars tacos, wraps, and burritos, served out of a funky, converted delivery truck, the food is what reigns supreme. Partnerships with local businesses like Long Way Brewing in Radford and Old Salem Brewing Company enhance the experience.

2nd: Tammy's Grill LLC, Martinsville

Facebook: Tammy's Grill LLC, 276-201-2187

3rd: Thai This Food Truck, Radford

ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Homestead Creamery

7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz

HomesteadCreameryInc.com, 540-721-2045

Homestead Creamery was founded in 2001 by two dairy farmers who wanted to preserve their family’s farm for the next generation and provide the community with what they deemed “the way milk should taste!” The cream starts with happy cows and a family-run business that values freshness and minimal pasteurization and ends with excellent ice cream and satisfied customers.

2nd: The Soda Fountain at The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563

3rd: Dippers Ice Cream, Ridgeway

DisppersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600

Indian Restaurant

1st: India Garden Restaurant

210 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg

IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100

India Garden Restaurant offers a rich menu boasting all fresh, natural ingredients, wholesome sauces, and flavorful spices. Whether you prefer a tandoori-style meat grill, one of the fine vegetarian dishes, or if you’re a first-timer to Indian cuisine, you’re in for a treat. Each dish is prepped with freshly ground herbs and spices suited to individual tastes.

2nd: Nawab Indian Cuisine, Roanoke

NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150

3rd: Taaza Indian Cuisine, Roanoke

TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773

Italian Restaurant

1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

709 W. Main St., Radford

SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669

Founded in 1978, Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a favorite spot for families, college students, and the greater Radford community for nearly 50 years. Family-owned and operated, this upscale, distinctly Italian space serves a full menu of seafood, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta dishes, perfect for a casual, filling lunch or a romantic evening out.

2nd: Mickey G’s Bistro & Pizzeria, Floyd

MickeyGsBistro.com, 540-745-2208

3rd: Jerry’s Pizza Pasta & Grill, Martinsville

JerrysPizza.us, 276-638-3990

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Rocas Mexican Grill

7523 Lee Hwy., Fairlawn

RocasGrill.com, 540-731-4111

Whether you’re craving chips and salsa with coworkers or a full-on fiesta with friends and family, Rocas is the place to be for authentic Mexican cuisine in Southwest Virginia. Some kitchen specialties include the Veracruz, grilled tilapia and shrimp seasoned with garlic sauce, paired with broccoli and rice; and the Huarache, a wheat tortilla topped with beans and a combination of salsas, steak, and cheese.

2nd: El Parral Mexican Restaurant, Martinsville

ElParralNC.com, 276-632-6408

3rd: El Bronco MexicanBar & Grill, Christiansburg

ElBroncoMexican.com, 540-381-0674

Outdoor Dining

1st: The Farmhouse

285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg

TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600

A true Southwest Virginia landmark, The Farmhouse has been the area’s go-to date night, special occasion, and post-Hokie football win eatery since 1963. The sprawling outdoor dining area is the perfect spot to settle in for a drink before tucking into a courtyard menu special, like Shrimp and Grits, a Farmhouse Burger, or a serving of the house favorite dessert, Farmhouse Bread Pudding.

2nd: 3rd Bay Cafe, Martinsville

3rdBay.com, 276-666-8414

3rd: The Cellar Restaurant, Blacksburg

The-Cellar.com, 540-953-0651

Pizzeria

1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

709 W. Main St., Radford

SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669

Sal’s has been a Radford-area favorite since 1978. Pizzas are made fresh and New York-style—large, hand-tossed, crispy thin crust with a soft center. Choose from a variety of specialty pies, like the Popeye’s Pizza with spinach, basil, broccoli, garlic, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese; or the sauceless Pompeii, with artichokes, kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms diced tomatoes, and fresh basil.

2nd: Brick House Pizza, Radford

BrickHousePizzaVa.com, 540-639-5793

3rd: Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

DogtownFloyd.com, 540-745-6836

Sandwich Shop

1st: Macado’s

Multiple locations

Macados.net, 540-342-7231

Popular with college crowds and locals alike, Macado’s cartoon, antique, and local nostalgic décor, and its lineup of hearty yet modestly-priced sandwiches, subs, and entrées guarantees a good time. Some fan favorites are the Babe Ruth—turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant—and the Dr. Watson—grilled chicken, melted provolone, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bagel.

2nd: The Bread Basket, Floyd

BreadBasketVa.com, 540-745-5382

3rd: Lefty's Main Street Grille, Blacksburg

LeftysGrille.com, 540-552-7000

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Cabo Fish Taco

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950

Cabo’s fusion of fresh seafood and original Baja Mexican cuisine is a Southwest Virginia staple. Try the tasty Tavarua Tuna Tacos: blackened lemon rubbed Ahi tuna in a kiwi-pineapple sauce, stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, guacamole, and mixed cheese, topped with honey wasabi sauce; or the Jamaican-inspired Rasta Pasta: Jerk chicken and jumbo shrimp tossed with bow-tie pasta and veggies in a pineapple cream sauce.

2nd: Captain Tom’s Seafood, Martinsville

Facebook: CAPTAIN TOMS, 276-666-0326

3rd: Greene’s Seafood, Bristol

GreenesSeafood.com, 276-466-6836

Steakhouse

1st: The Farmhouse

285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg

TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600

When you’re craving a classic steak dinner, look no further than The Farmhouse’s lineup of angus beef, hand-cut, and aged portions of filet mignon, sirloin, and rib eye. If prime rib is more your speed, tuck into a Queen (10 ounces) or King Cut (14 ounces), served slow roasted to medium rare and carved, with au jus, horsey mayo, or horseradish for an extra kick.

2nd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

3rd: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse, Roanoke

FrankieRowlandsSteakhouse.com, 540-527-2333

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare

1st: Gillie’s

153 College Ave., Blacksburg

GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703

Originally opened in 1974 as an ice cream shop that then became Blacksburg’s first place to buy soup and fresh bread, Gillie’s is now the go-to spot for inspired vegetarian dishes. For breakfast, go for the Gillie’s Special, potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and fresh salsa. At lunchtime, try the tofu reuben on rye with sauerkraut, swiss, and a tangy Russian dressing.

2nd: White Birch Food & Juice, Abingdon

WhiteBirchJuice.weebly.com, 276-608-0541

3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations

ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Carol Lee Donuts

1414 N. Main St., Blacksburg

CarolLeeDonuts.com, 540-552-6706

Out of an unassuming, just-off-campus shop in Blacksburg come the sights and smells of delectable yeast raised and cake doughnuts, cinnamon twists and rolls, and made-to-order cakes. This is Carol Lee’s—a can’t-miss dessert destination for the college community and locals alike. Grab a dozen doughnuts for a late-night study session or pick up a personalized birthday treat. Don’t forget a cup of joe to go.

2nd: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol

BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations

ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Trail Chocolates

3368 Virginia Ave., Collinsville

CocoaTrail.com, 276-647-1980

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Cocoa Trail creation. Chocolate truffles are a customer favorite, with a range of fun flavors like bananas foster, banging blueberry, dulce de leche, peach brandy, red velvet, tiramisu, and more. Be sure to try other signature treats like chocolate-covered banana pudding bites, peanut butter melts smothered in milk or dark chocolate, or a classic slab of rich fudge.

2nd: The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Christiansburg

FudgeLady.com, 866-953-5378

3rd: Cocoa Mia, Floyd

CocoaMiaChocolates.com, 540-695-0224

Farmers Market

1st: Blacksburg Farmers Market

108 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290

The Blacksburg Farmers Market operates every Saturday from January-March, and twice-weekly the rest of the year. A cornerstone of the Virginia Tech and local community, the market’s mission is to support small businesses, promote the purchase of locally and sustainably grown meats and produce, provide access to affordable food, and bolster the vitality of downtown Blacksburg.

2nd: Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd

FloydFarmersMarket.org, 276-229-9017

3rd: Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market

RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Bread Basket

2167 Webbs Mill Rd. N., Floyd

BreadBasketVa.com, 540-745-5382

The Bread Basket specializes in “the essence of homemade breads and rolls, cookies, cakes, and pies.” Owned and operated by the Yoder family since 1998, this country kitchen is one part bakery, one part deli, and all around delicious. Stop in for a made-to-order sandwich piled high with Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, or pick up a pastry hot from the oven, made with love.

2nd: Harvest Moon Food Store, Floyd

HarvestMoonStore.com, 540-745-4366

3rd: Hamlet Kitchen, Martinsville

HamletKitchen.com, 276-336-4473

Wine Shop

1st: Vintage Cellar

1338 S. Main St., Blacksburg

VintageCellar.com, 800-672-9463

Stocked with a variety of flavor profiles and price points from around the world, the Vintage Cellar offers one-stop shopping for any wine imaginable. Whether you’re grabbing a bottle for a housewarming gift or stocking up on warm reds for the winter months, the possibilities are endless. Throwing a party or hosting a tailgate? The Vintage Cellar also offers beer keg rentals.

2nd: Blacksburg Wine Lab

BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291

3rd: Hamlet Kitchen, Martinsville

HamletKitchen.com, 276-336-4473

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Eastern Divide Brewing

3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

EasternDivide.com, 540-577-6877

If you thought breweries were just for beer, think again. At Eastern Divide, head brewer Brandon Roberson and his team brew craft sodas—try blueberry lemon or a classic cola—nitro coffee, and a variety of craft beers, from classics like porters, honey wheats, and Irish reds, to trendy milkshake IPAs, smoothie-flavored sours, and spicy saisons, all brewed on-site using a 10-barrel system.

2nd: Long Way Brewing, Radford

LongWayBrewing.com, 540-838-2229

3rd: Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton

MountainValleyBrewing.com, 276-833-2171

Cocktails

1st: LUSH Lounge

317 E. Main St., Floyd

LushLounge.net, 540-745-5874

This Prohibition Era-style bar will take you all the way back to the 1920s with its speakeasy-style décor and dreamy drinks. Witness the art of the craft cocktail as bartenders dazzle and delight, serving up drinks like the Chanel No. 5—gin, elderflower, lillet blanc, lemon, and honeysuckle—or the Cuban Cigar, made with dark rum, black amaro, hazelnut liqueur, lemon, and finished with oak smoke.

2nd: The Bad Apple, Pembroke

BadAppleBarn.com, 540-626-2232

3rd: Twin Creeks Distillery, Rocky Mount

TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266

Distillery

1st: Twin Creeks Distillery

510 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266

Twin Creeks owner and head distiller Chris Prillaman is a direct descendant of the Franklin County bootleggers that made moonshine famous. Today, his daughter Anna presides over the distillery’s long-standing tradition of crafting whiskies, apple and peach brandies, sugar moonshine, and more. Stop into the Rocky Mount tasting room for a flight of house made cocktails or pick your poison and enjoy a stiff pour.

2nd: J.H. Bards Spirit Co., Fairlawn

JHBards.com, 540-952-9658

3rd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd

5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495

Winery

1st: Chateau Morrisette

291 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd

TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865

Affectionately known as “the winery the dogs built,” Chateau Morrisette is a pup-friendly and human favorite vineyard situated just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Winery tours are offered daily, and healthy pours are always available in the tasting room. Longtime favorites like The Black Dog—a slightly spicy red wine blend—and Our Dog Blue—a semi-sweet Riesling—are just some of the winery’s selection of signature styles.

2nd: Iron Heart Winery, Allisonia

IronHeartWinery.com, 540-320-0203

3rd: Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett

HamletVineyards.com, 276-629-2121