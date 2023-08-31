Southwest Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Thai This Express
1401 Tyler Ave., Radford
ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329
When Jang Lawson moved to America from her native Thailand, one of the biggest changes she faced was adjusting to the food. She and her husband Brian began serving up Thai cuisine at festivals and breweries from a humble food truck. Now, the Lawsons offer a full menu of flavors from their brick-and-mortar. Enjoy specialties like pad see-ew, cashew chicken, or a spicy tofu bowl.
2nd: Peking Chinese Restaurant, Wytheville
PekingVa.com, 276-228-5515
3rd: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands
Facebook: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, 276-596-9921
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Checkered Pig
1014 Liberty St., Martinsville
CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161
The Checkered Pig is an accidental success—founder Tommy Houston once volunteered to roast a pig for his fire department. All who tried his low and slow cooked recipe were hooked, and many years later, the restaurant he runs with his wife Lisa is serving up Southwest Virginia’s favorite meats. The secret? Bone-in, uncured hams for leaner, more flavorful barbecue.
2nd: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke
BluegrassBBQ.net, 540-626-2271
3rd: Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount
BuddysBBQVa.com, 540-482-0369
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Tha’ Dawg House
1060 E. Main St., Pulaski
540-980-2275
A local favorite for a hearty breakfast or good ol’ fashioned hot dog, Tha’ Dog House is the ultimate greasy spoon. Get comfortable and take a big bite out of a biscuit with your choice of meat: country ham, bologna, and chicken are favorites. Breakfast platters are served with a biscuit or toast, hash round or tomato slices, and choice of grits or gravy.
2nd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations
ODBB.com, 540-953-2815
3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
Burger Joint
1st: Dude’s Drive-In
1505 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
Dudes-Drive-In.business.site, 540-382-7901
Pull up to Dude’s for an authentic, old-fashioned drive-in dining experience. You’ll be greeted by a car hop and then face the ultimate task of choosing what to eat from their menu of epically delicious burgers and sandwiches. Must-tries include the eponymous Dude Burger—a classic configuration of meat, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a soft bun—crispy onion rings, and a milkshake to finish.
2nd: Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount
RMBurger.com, 540-456-2337
3rd: Fenderz Drive-In, Collinsville
Facebook: Fenderz Drive-In, 276-647-4555
Caterer
1st: Hethwood Market
820 Heather Dr., Blacksburg
HethwoodMarket.com, 540-951-0990
Whether you’re ordering a bunch of small bites for tailgating a Virginia Tech football game, hosting a holiday party, or planning a sit-down dinner for a wedding reception, Hethwood Market has a slew of options to satisfy any group or gathering. Ready-made trays, individually packaged meals, or buffet-style catering are all sure to please a hungry crowd.
2nd: Your Grate Escape, North Tazewell
YourGrateEscape.com, 276-988-7867
3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Radford Coffee Co.
333 W. Main St., Radford
RadfordCoffeeCo.com, 540-838-2399
Established in 2015, this New River Valley roaster was founded to impact lives locally and internationally, by donating a percentage of sales to school-aged children in Nicaragua through Project Ezra—a K-12 education fund—as well as Radford-area kids and teachers. Enjoy a classic coffee or a specialty drink like the Vanilla Bean Scream (vanilla and espresso), or take home a bag of whole beans.
2nd: Red Rooster Coffee, Floyd
RedRoosterCoffee.com, 540-745-7338
3rd: Space Rabbit Coffee, Pulaski
SpaceRabbitCoffee.com, 540-509-1416
Fine Dining
1st: The Palisades Restaurant
168 Village St., Eggleston
ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
“Southern hospitality, sophisticated cuisine.” That’s what’s at The Palisades, formerly Pyne’s General Store, where contemporary fare is served up in a countryside Giles County setting. Come hungry for elegantly plated, fresh-as-can-be meat, fish, and vegetable dishes, made with provisions mostly sourced from New River Valley purveyors. Visiting diners and regulars alike relish in supporting the local economy while embracing the charm of historic Eggleston.
2nd: The Tavern, Abingdon
AbingdonTavern.net, 276-628-1118
3rd: Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount
IppysRestaurant.com, 540-489-5600
Food Truck
1st: Cabo Fish Taco
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950
The food truck version of Cabo Fish Taco transports customers to California’s sandy beaches, where surfing culture rules. With a menu that stars tacos, wraps, and burritos, served out of a funky, converted delivery truck, the food is what reigns supreme. Partnerships with local businesses like Long Way Brewing in Radford and Old Salem Brewing Company enhance the experience.
2nd: Tammy's Grill LLC, Martinsville
Facebook: Tammy's Grill LLC, 276-201-2187
3rd: Thai This Food Truck, Radford
ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Homestead Creamery
7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz
HomesteadCreameryInc.com, 540-721-2045
Homestead Creamery was founded in 2001 by two dairy farmers who wanted to preserve their family’s farm for the next generation and provide the community with what they deemed “the way milk should taste!” The cream starts with happy cows and a family-run business that values freshness and minimal pasteurization and ends with excellent ice cream and satisfied customers.
2nd: The Soda Fountain at The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
3rd: Dippers Ice Cream, Ridgeway
DisppersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600
Indian Restaurant
1st: India Garden Restaurant
210 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg
IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100
India Garden Restaurant offers a rich menu boasting all fresh, natural ingredients, wholesome sauces, and flavorful spices. Whether you prefer a tandoori-style meat grill, one of the fine vegetarian dishes, or if you’re a first-timer to Indian cuisine, you’re in for a treat. Each dish is prepped with freshly ground herbs and spices suited to individual tastes.
2nd: Nawab Indian Cuisine, Roanoke
NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150
3rd: Taaza Indian Cuisine, Roanoke
TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773
Italian Restaurant
1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
709 W. Main St., Radford
SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669
Founded in 1978, Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a favorite spot for families, college students, and the greater Radford community for nearly 50 years. Family-owned and operated, this upscale, distinctly Italian space serves a full menu of seafood, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta dishes, perfect for a casual, filling lunch or a romantic evening out.
2nd: Mickey G’s Bistro & Pizzeria, Floyd
MickeyGsBistro.com, 540-745-2208
3rd: Jerry’s Pizza Pasta & Grill, Martinsville
JerrysPizza.us, 276-638-3990
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Rocas Mexican Grill
7523 Lee Hwy., Fairlawn
RocasGrill.com, 540-731-4111
Whether you’re craving chips and salsa with coworkers or a full-on fiesta with friends and family, Rocas is the place to be for authentic Mexican cuisine in Southwest Virginia. Some kitchen specialties include the Veracruz, grilled tilapia and shrimp seasoned with garlic sauce, paired with broccoli and rice; and the Huarache, a wheat tortilla topped with beans and a combination of salsas, steak, and cheese.
2nd: El Parral Mexican Restaurant, Martinsville
ElParralNC.com, 276-632-6408
3rd: El Bronco MexicanBar & Grill, Christiansburg
ElBroncoMexican.com, 540-381-0674
Outdoor Dining
1st: The Farmhouse
285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg
TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600
A true Southwest Virginia landmark, The Farmhouse has been the area’s go-to date night, special occasion, and post-Hokie football win eatery since 1963. The sprawling outdoor dining area is the perfect spot to settle in for a drink before tucking into a courtyard menu special, like Shrimp and Grits, a Farmhouse Burger, or a serving of the house favorite dessert, Farmhouse Bread Pudding.
2nd: 3rd Bay Cafe, Martinsville
3rdBay.com, 276-666-8414
3rd: The Cellar Restaurant, Blacksburg
The-Cellar.com, 540-953-0651
Pizzeria
1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
709 W. Main St., Radford
SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669
Sal’s has been a Radford-area favorite since 1978. Pizzas are made fresh and New York-style—large, hand-tossed, crispy thin crust with a soft center. Choose from a variety of specialty pies, like the Popeye’s Pizza with spinach, basil, broccoli, garlic, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese; or the sauceless Pompeii, with artichokes, kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms diced tomatoes, and fresh basil.
2nd: Brick House Pizza, Radford
BrickHousePizzaVa.com, 540-639-5793
3rd: Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
DogtownFloyd.com, 540-745-6836
Sandwich Shop
1st: Macado’s
Multiple locations
Macados.net, 540-342-7231
Popular with college crowds and locals alike, Macado’s cartoon, antique, and local nostalgic décor, and its lineup of hearty yet modestly-priced sandwiches, subs, and entrées guarantees a good time. Some fan favorites are the Babe Ruth—turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant—and the Dr. Watson—grilled chicken, melted provolone, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bagel.
2nd: The Bread Basket, Floyd
BreadBasketVa.com, 540-745-5382
3rd: Lefty's Main Street Grille, Blacksburg
LeftysGrille.com, 540-552-7000
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Cabo Fish Taco
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950
Cabo’s fusion of fresh seafood and original Baja Mexican cuisine is a Southwest Virginia staple. Try the tasty Tavarua Tuna Tacos: blackened lemon rubbed Ahi tuna in a kiwi-pineapple sauce, stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, guacamole, and mixed cheese, topped with honey wasabi sauce; or the Jamaican-inspired Rasta Pasta: Jerk chicken and jumbo shrimp tossed with bow-tie pasta and veggies in a pineapple cream sauce.
2nd: Captain Tom’s Seafood, Martinsville
Facebook: CAPTAIN TOMS, 276-666-0326
3rd: Greene’s Seafood, Bristol
GreenesSeafood.com, 276-466-6836
Steakhouse
1st: The Farmhouse
285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg
TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600
When you’re craving a classic steak dinner, look no further than The Farmhouse’s lineup of angus beef, hand-cut, and aged portions of filet mignon, sirloin, and rib eye. If prime rib is more your speed, tuck into a Queen (10 ounces) or King Cut (14 ounces), served slow roasted to medium rare and carved, with au jus, horsey mayo, or horseradish for an extra kick.
2nd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
3rd: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse, Roanoke
FrankieRowlandsSteakhouse.com, 540-527-2333
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare
1st: Gillie’s
153 College Ave., Blacksburg
GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703
Originally opened in 1974 as an ice cream shop that then became Blacksburg’s first place to buy soup and fresh bread, Gillie’s is now the go-to spot for inspired vegetarian dishes. For breakfast, go for the Gillie’s Special, potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and fresh salsa. At lunchtime, try the tofu reuben on rye with sauerkraut, swiss, and a tangy Russian dressing.
2nd: White Birch Food & Juice, Abingdon
WhiteBirchJuice.weebly.com, 276-608-0541
3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations
ODBB.com, 540-953-2815
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Carol Lee Donuts
1414 N. Main St., Blacksburg
CarolLeeDonuts.com, 540-552-6706
Out of an unassuming, just-off-campus shop in Blacksburg come the sights and smells of delectable yeast raised and cake doughnuts, cinnamon twists and rolls, and made-to-order cakes. This is Carol Lee’s—a can’t-miss dessert destination for the college community and locals alike. Grab a dozen doughnuts for a late-night study session or pick up a personalized birthday treat. Don’t forget a cup of joe to go.
2nd: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol
BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754
3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations
ODBB.com, 540-953-2815
Chocolatier
1st: Cocoa Trail Chocolates
3368 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
CocoaTrail.com, 276-647-1980
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Cocoa Trail creation. Chocolate truffles are a customer favorite, with a range of fun flavors like bananas foster, banging blueberry, dulce de leche, peach brandy, red velvet, tiramisu, and more. Be sure to try other signature treats like chocolate-covered banana pudding bites, peanut butter melts smothered in milk or dark chocolate, or a classic slab of rich fudge.
2nd: The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Christiansburg
FudgeLady.com, 866-953-5378
3rd: Cocoa Mia, Floyd
CocoaMiaChocolates.com, 540-695-0224
Farmers Market
1st: Blacksburg Farmers Market
108 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290
The Blacksburg Farmers Market operates every Saturday from January-March, and twice-weekly the rest of the year. A cornerstone of the Virginia Tech and local community, the market’s mission is to support small businesses, promote the purchase of locally and sustainably grown meats and produce, provide access to affordable food, and bolster the vitality of downtown Blacksburg.
2nd: Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd
FloydFarmersMarket.org, 276-229-9017
3rd: Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market
RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: The Bread Basket
2167 Webbs Mill Rd. N., Floyd
BreadBasketVa.com, 540-745-5382
The Bread Basket specializes in “the essence of homemade breads and rolls, cookies, cakes, and pies.” Owned and operated by the Yoder family since 1998, this country kitchen is one part bakery, one part deli, and all around delicious. Stop in for a made-to-order sandwich piled high with Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, or pick up a pastry hot from the oven, made with love.
2nd: Harvest Moon Food Store, Floyd
HarvestMoonStore.com, 540-745-4366
3rd: Hamlet Kitchen, Martinsville
HamletKitchen.com, 276-336-4473
Wine Shop
1st: Vintage Cellar
1338 S. Main St., Blacksburg
VintageCellar.com, 800-672-9463
Stocked with a variety of flavor profiles and price points from around the world, the Vintage Cellar offers one-stop shopping for any wine imaginable. Whether you’re grabbing a bottle for a housewarming gift or stocking up on warm reds for the winter months, the possibilities are endless. Throwing a party or hosting a tailgate? The Vintage Cellar also offers beer keg rentals.
2nd: Blacksburg Wine Lab
BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291
3rd: Hamlet Kitchen, Martinsville
HamletKitchen.com, 276-336-4473
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Eastern Divide Brewing
3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg
EasternDivide.com, 540-577-6877
If you thought breweries were just for beer, think again. At Eastern Divide, head brewer Brandon Roberson and his team brew craft sodas—try blueberry lemon or a classic cola—nitro coffee, and a variety of craft beers, from classics like porters, honey wheats, and Irish reds, to trendy milkshake IPAs, smoothie-flavored sours, and spicy saisons, all brewed on-site using a 10-barrel system.
2nd: Long Way Brewing, Radford
LongWayBrewing.com, 540-838-2229
3rd: Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton
MountainValleyBrewing.com, 276-833-2171
Cocktails
1st: LUSH Lounge
317 E. Main St., Floyd
LushLounge.net, 540-745-5874
This Prohibition Era-style bar will take you all the way back to the 1920s with its speakeasy-style décor and dreamy drinks. Witness the art of the craft cocktail as bartenders dazzle and delight, serving up drinks like the Chanel No. 5—gin, elderflower, lillet blanc, lemon, and honeysuckle—or the Cuban Cigar, made with dark rum, black amaro, hazelnut liqueur, lemon, and finished with oak smoke.
2nd: The Bad Apple, Pembroke
BadAppleBarn.com, 540-626-2232
3rd: Twin Creeks Distillery, Rocky Mount
TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266
Distillery
1st: Twin Creeks Distillery
510 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266
Twin Creeks owner and head distiller Chris Prillaman is a direct descendant of the Franklin County bootleggers that made moonshine famous. Today, his daughter Anna presides over the distillery’s long-standing tradition of crafting whiskies, apple and peach brandies, sugar moonshine, and more. Stop into the Rocky Mount tasting room for a flight of house made cocktails or pick your poison and enjoy a stiff pour.
2nd: J.H. Bards Spirit Co., Fairlawn
JHBards.com, 540-952-9658
3rd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd
5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495
Winery
1st: Chateau Morrisette
291 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd
TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865
Affectionately known as “the winery the dogs built,” Chateau Morrisette is a pup-friendly and human favorite vineyard situated just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Winery tours are offered daily, and healthy pours are always available in the tasting room. Longtime favorites like The Black Dog—a slightly spicy red wine blend—and Our Dog Blue—a semi-sweet Riesling—are just some of the winery’s selection of signature styles.
2nd: Iron Heart Winery, Allisonia
IronHeartWinery.com, 540-320-0203
3rd: Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett
HamletVineyards.com, 276-629-2121