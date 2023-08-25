Shenandoah Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques
1st: The Factory Antique Mall
50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona
FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110
The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites café, serving made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.
2nd: Duke’s Lexington Antique Center, Lexington
DukeDukeAntiques.com, 540-463-9511
3rd: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, Waynesboro
Facebook: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, 540-946-8488
Book Store
1st: Green Valley Book Fair
2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford
GoBookFair.com, 540-434-0309
More than fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The Fair has a steady supply of new titles, gifts, and games at bargain prices.
2nd: The Bookery, Lexington
LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-464-3377
3rd: The Book Dragon Shop, Staunton
TheBookDragonShop.com, 540-712-7941
Consignment Shop
1st: Gift & Thrift
731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg
GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844
With new treasures arriving daily, Gift & Thrift offers a large variety of items at affordable prices, from furniture to puzzles, and books to electronics. This “thrift store on a mission” supports and donates proceeds to the Christian faith values of the Mennonite Central Committee. Gift & Thrift also has a boutique department, Thriftique, that sells brand-name and vintage clothing.
2nd: Karis, Mt. Sidney
KarisGifts.org, 540-248-4511
3rd: Livy’s Closet, Clifton Forge
LivysClosetCliftonForge.com, 540-865-0373
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: James McHone Jewelry
75 Court Sq., Harrisonburg
McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833
From ring resizing to repairs, GIA appraisals, and custom designs, James McHone Jewelry may be tiny, but it’s mighty. This gem of a jewelry store in Harrisonburg also buys, sells, and trades fine antique and estate jewelry—one spin on their website will have you swooning. Plus they offer cash for unused, unwanted, or broken jewelry and are always buying gold and silver.
2nd: Christopher William Jewelers, Locations in Harrisonburg, Weyers Cave
ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-234-9075
3rd: Crown Jewelers, Staunton
CrownJewelersVa.com, 540-885-0653
Florist Shop
1st: Honey Bee’s Florist
2211 N. Augusta St., Staunton
HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221
Melissa Swan and the team at Honey Bee’s Florist take pride in being a tiny flower shop with a big heart and even bigger clientele. Honey Bee’s design styles range from contemporary to traditional, English garden to Japanese ikebana, and everything in between. Whatever a bride, loved one, or Valentine can brainstorm, the shop will transform an idea into a reality.
2nd: University Florist, Lexington
UniversityFloristLexingtonVa.com, 540-463-6080
3rd: Blakemore’s, Harrisonburg
BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461
Gift Store
1st: Latitudes Fair Trade Store
16 E. Beverley St., Staunton
LatitudesFairTrade.com, 540-887-9670
Latitudes is a fair trade store specializing in hand-made, artisanal goods from around the world. With a goal to foster positive economic relationships between American consumers and marginalized artisans from developing nations, the shop carries jewelry, clothing, kitchen essentials, textiles, home goods, body care products, and more. With three locations in Staunton, Warrenton, and Fredericksburg.
2nd: Shops At Agora, Harrisonburg
ShopsAtAgora.com, 540-705-1047
3rd: New Creation, Harrisonburg
NewCreationVa.org, 540-208-7446
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: CFO Trading Co.
13 E. Beverley St., Staunton
CFOTradingCompany.com, 540-466-5078
Owners John and Nancy Reese named this store after their three dogs Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar. The store carries men’s apparel but also sells a number of gifts, like watches, cocktail mixes, and pint glass sets. John and Nancy’s other store, Yelping Dog Wine, sits right next door so you can browse with a drink in hand!
2nd: Alvin-Dennis, Lexington
AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383
3rd: Walkabout Outfitter, Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Record Store
1st: The Vinyl Asylum
240 N. Central Ave., Suite 2, Staunton
Facebook: The Vinyl Asylum LLC, 540-461-0126
With vinyl making a huge comeback, The Vinyl Asylum is a true record store right out of the ‘80s. The store’s inventory is stocked with all genres of music, in many formats, and the players that play them, and reviews praise the store’s “decent” prices and great selection. Shipping is offered, as well as a service that sources player parts.
2nd: Wonder Records, Harrisonburg
Facebook: Wonder Records, 540-442-7528
3rd: Switz-Mix Records, Luray
Facebook: Switz-Mix Records, 540-843-2522
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Walkabout Outfitter
Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.
2nd: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville
DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218
3rd: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton
WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: The Fashion Gallery
111 Lee Hwy., Verona
FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292
With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and Mothers of the Bride can all find the perfect dress for their special occasion.
2nd: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg
ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110
3rd: Gift & Thrift, Harrisonburg
GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844