Shenandoah Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques

1st: The Factory Antique Mall

50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona

FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites café, serving made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.

2nd: Duke’s Lexington Antique Center, Lexington

DukeDukeAntiques.com, 540-463-9511

3rd: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, Waynesboro

Facebook: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, 540-946-8488

Book Store

1st: Green Valley Book Fair

2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford

GoBookFair.com, 540-434-0309

More than fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The Fair has a steady supply of new titles, gifts, and games at bargain prices.

2nd: The Bookery, Lexington

LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-464-3377

3rd: The Book Dragon Shop, Staunton

TheBookDragonShop.com, 540-712-7941

Consignment Shop

1st: Gift & Thrift

731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg

GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844

With new treasures arriving daily, Gift & Thrift offers a large variety of items at affordable prices, from furniture to puzzles, and books to electronics. This “thrift store on a mission” supports and donates proceeds to the Christian faith values of the Mennonite Central Committee. Gift & Thrift also has a boutique department, Thriftique, that sells brand-name and vintage clothing.

2nd: Karis, Mt. Sidney

KarisGifts.org, 540-248-4511

3rd: Livy’s Closet, Clifton Forge

LivysClosetCliftonForge.com, 540-865-0373

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: James McHone Jewelry

75 Court Sq., Harrisonburg

McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

From ring resizing to repairs, GIA appraisals, and custom designs, James McHone Jewelry may be tiny, but it’s mighty. This gem of a jewelry store in Harrisonburg also buys, sells, and trades fine antique and estate jewelry—one spin on their website will have you swooning. Plus they offer cash for unused, unwanted, or broken jewelry and are always buying gold and silver.

2nd: Christopher William Jewelers, Locations in Harrisonburg, Weyers Cave

ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-234-9075

3rd: Crown Jewelers, Staunton

CrownJewelersVa.com, 540-885-0653

Florist Shop

1st: Honey Bee’s Florist

2211 N. Augusta St., Staunton

HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

Melissa Swan and the team at Honey Bee’s Florist take pride in being a tiny flower shop with a big heart and even bigger clientele. Honey Bee’s design styles range from contemporary to traditional, English garden to Japanese ikebana, and everything in between. Whatever a bride, loved one, or Valentine can brainstorm, the shop will transform an idea into a reality.

2nd: University Florist, Lexington

UniversityFloristLexingtonVa.com, 540-463-6080

3rd: Blakemore’s, Harrisonburg

BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

Gift Store

1st: Latitudes Fair Trade Store

16 E. Beverley St., Staunton

LatitudesFairTrade.com, 540-887-9670

Latitudes is a fair trade store specializing in hand-made, artisanal goods from around the world. With a goal to foster positive economic relationships between American consumers and marginalized artisans from developing nations, the shop carries jewelry, clothing, kitchen essentials, textiles, home goods, body care products, and more. With three locations in Staunton, Warrenton, and Fredericksburg.

2nd: Shops At Agora, Harrisonburg

ShopsAtAgora.com, 540-705-1047

3rd: New Creation, Harrisonburg

NewCreationVa.org, 540-208-7446

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: CFO Trading Co.

13 E. Beverley St., Staunton

CFOTradingCompany.com, 540-466-5078

Owners John and Nancy Reese named this store after their three dogs Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar. The store carries men’s apparel but also sells a number of gifts, like watches, cocktail mixes, and pint glass sets. John and Nancy’s other store, Yelping Dog Wine, sits right next door so you can browse with a drink in hand!

2nd: Alvin-Dennis, Lexington

AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

Record Store

1st: The Vinyl Asylum

240 N. Central Ave., Suite 2, Staunton

Facebook: The Vinyl Asylum LLC, 540-461-0126

With vinyl making a huge comeback, The Vinyl Asylum is a true record store right out of the ‘80s. The store’s inventory is stocked with all genres of music, in many formats, and the players that play them, and reviews praise the store’s “decent” prices and great selection. Shipping is offered, as well as a service that sources player parts.

2nd: Wonder Records, Harrisonburg

Facebook: Wonder Records, 540-442-7528

3rd: Switz-Mix Records, Luray

Facebook: Switz-Mix Records, 540-843-2522

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Walkabout Outfitter

Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington

WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.

2nd: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville

DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218

3rd: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton

WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Fashion Gallery

111 Lee Hwy., Verona

FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292

With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and Mothers of the Bride can all find the perfect dress for their special occasion.

2nd: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg

ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110

3rd: Gift & Thrift, Harrisonburg

GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844