Shenandoah Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Valley Spine Chiropractic
1950 Evelyn Byrd Ave., Suite C, Harrisonburg
ValleySpineChiropractic.com, 540-383-9123
Evidence-based treatment that improves quality of life is the core of Valley Spine Chiropractic’s mission. From chiropractic adjustments, to exercise prescription and soft tissue therapy, the goal of the experts at Valley Spine Chiropractic is to ensure that each patient is empowered to better understand the treatment they receive and has a greater knowledge of the functioning of their bodies.
2nd: Nieder Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Harrisonburg
FunctionalChiro.com, 540-434-6400
3rd: The Amato Clinic, Locations in Staunton, Waynesboro
AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Valley Hope Counseling Center
20 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 202, Waynesboro
ValleyHopeCC.org, 540-941-8933
Difficult situations and stressful times are a part of life, but if reactions to those stressors are barriers to living life fully, they may be a signal to consider counseling. Valley Hope, a nonprofit agency and partner of the United Way of Greater Augusta, offers professional counseling services to area residents and provides affordable, equitable, and quality mental health care to the community.
2nd: Journey Counseling, Harrisonburg
JourneyCounselingMinistries.org, 540-908-3464
3rd: Tasso Counseling, Staunton
TassoCounseling.com, 540-255-9559
Dental Practice
1st: Dental Health Associates
Multiple locations
MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500
This full-service dental care clinic offers convenience, value, and a commitment to technology and outstanding dental care for the whole family—from general dentistry to teledentistry and the most sophisticated restorative and cosmetic techniques. Using the newest technology available, the team at Dental Health Associates offers superior dental care and a path to a winning smile, while keeping you comfortable.
2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists, Harrisonburg
CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195
3rd: Smiles For Life Dental Care, Locations in Bridgewater, Staunton
SmilesForLifeOnline.com, 540-828-2312
Eye Doctor
1st: EyeOne
Multiple locations
EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720
From ophthalmologists to optometrists and opticians, this is your one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs. The highly skilled practitioners at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more. Plus, EyeOne performs routine eye exams and sells most contact lens brands. Their optical shops carry brands like Ray Ban and Kate Spade.
2nd: Rockingham Eye Physicians & Associates, Rockingham
RockinghamEyePhysicians.net, 540-433-2485
3rd: Lexington Eye Care, Lexington
LexEyeCare.com, 540-463-1600
Home Health Provider
1st: Augusta Health
64 Sports Medicine Dr., Fishersville
AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4900
Studies indicate that the comfort and security patients find at home maximize well-being and the healing process. And given the choice, most people prefer to recuperate in the familiar surroundings of their own home. Augusta Health Home Health gives patients the opportunity to remain at home and receive treatment under the supervision of their physician with plans that include family participation for optimal outcomes.
2nd: ConnectionsPlus Healthcare + Hospice, Lexington
ConnectionPlus.org, 540-463-1848
3rd: First Choice Home Health & Hospice, Harrisonburg
FirstChoiceHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-3916
Hospital
1st: Augusta Health
78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville
AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000
Augusta Health fills a critical need in the Shenandoah Valley by offering personalized healthcare and small-town hospitality to the region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health services. Augusta Health recently joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network and received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of “A.”
2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg
RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682
3rd: Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health), Winchester
ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare
240 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg
SWHC-Office.com, 540-438-1314
The team at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare provides compassionate, personalized women’s healthcare corresponding to every stage of life. Consisting of experienced certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, as well as top-rated, experienced physicians, they provide unwavering support and guidance and consider themselves your partners in health. Forming a cohesive team, they work together to help patients take control of their physical and holistic health.
2nd: Augusta Health Care for Women, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington
AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750
3rd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN Associates
HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Locations in Fishersville, Lexington
BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956
As oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Drs. Brandt and Burgoyne manage a wide variety of issues relating to the mouth, teeth, and facial regions. With expertise including dental implant surgery to wisdom teeth removal and corrective jaw surgery, the experts at Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice a full scope of procedures in a state-of-the-art office setting.
2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists, Harrisonburg
CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195
3rd: Legacy Surgery, Harrisonburg
LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Giardina & Kray Orthodontics
2505-A Evelyn Byrd Ave., Harrisonburg
KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814
Dr. Kray and Dr. Giardina are passionate about orthodontics and care deeply about each patient’s experience. As a family-oriented practice, the team knows that each individual, regardless of age, is unique. Using cutting-edge technology, patients are provided with safe, accurate care that integrates their concerns and oral health goals in order to provide top-tier orthodontic care to the Harrisonburg community.
2nd: Parrott Orthodontics, Staunton
ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600
3rd: Weiler Orthodontics and Invisalign, Harrisonburg
WeilerOrthodontics.com, 540-433-3790
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center
2509 Pleasant Run Dr., Harrisonburg
Sentara.com, 540-689-5000
When an injury interferes with doing what you love—from gardening and golfing to running marathons—life becomes challenging. The experts at Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center specialize in getting lives back on track, offering a wide variety of orthopedics procedures, including orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, joint replacement, spine surgery, hand surgery, and more. Strong patient outcomes and satisfaction define this comprehensive and quality focused practice.
2nd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Locations in Fishersville, Staunton
ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850
3rd: Augusta Health Spine Clinic, Fishersville
AugustaHealth.com, 540-245-7400
Pediatric Practice
1st: UVA Pediatrics
Multiple locations
UVAHealth.com, 540-434-3004
Pediatricians at UVA Pediatrics are focused on the specific medical and developmental needs of children. They’re specially trained to provide medical care to children, receiving an extra three years of training beyond medical school that gives them the relevant expertise and skill. This nationally recognized practice works with families to ensure the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its young patients.
2nd: Bluestone Pediatrics, Rockingham
BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800
3rd: Valley Pediatric Group, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro
ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Synergy Rehab and Wellness
Multiple locations
SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-932-0333
The team of physical therapy Ph.D.s and licensed PT assistants at Synergy Rehab and Wellness offer specialized treatments for any pain, injury, or discomfort. Using sophisticated diagnostic methods designed to discover root causes, the top-notch staff works with you to determine the most beneficial services, with the ultimate goal of maximum pain relief, healing, self-empowerment, and future injury prevention.
2nd: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Multiple locations
Drayer.URPT.com, 540-434-1200
3rd: Augusta Health Outpatient Therapy, Fishersville
AugustaHealth.com, 540-932-5935
Primary Care Practice
1st: Augusta Health Primary Care
Multiple locations
AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000
When you feel healthy, physicians at Augusta Health Primary Care work to keep you that way with regular physical exams, immunizations, and health education. If you feel sick, they’re ready to diagnose and treat your condition. Whether you have a cold or the flu, need treatment for a chronic condition or need to see a specialist, providers will get you the care you need.
2nd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
3rd: Harrisonburg Family Practice
HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery
3302 Albert Long Dr., Rockingham
AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303
From cosmetic or reconstructive procedures performed by board-certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD, FACS, to a customized spa treatment with highly trained aestheticians, Asfa Plastic Surgery provides services of the highest standard to all its patients and spa clients. In a comfortable, safe environment, all patients and clients are treated with the utmost respect, dignity, and compassion.
2nd: Shenandoah Dermatology & Aesthetics, Multiple locations
ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-686-1634
3rd: Augusta Plastic Surgery, Fishersville
AugPlastic.com, 540-932-5771
Dermatology Practice
1st: Shenandoah Dermatology & Aesthetics
Multiple locations
ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-686-1634
Shenandoah Dermatology provides the people of western Virginia with the highest quality patient-centered care possible. In comfortable offices, staffed by superbly competent and attentive physicians and staff, the practice offers a variety of dermatological services including skin cancer treatments, Botox, skin rash treatment, acne treatment, laser hair removal, and more, all performed by certified dermatologists.
2nd: Harrisonburg Dermatology, Penn Laird
HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700
3rd: Forefront Dermatology, Locations in Fishersville, Harrisonburg
ForefrontDermatology.com, 540-451-2833
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa
353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg
TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188
Clients are The Studio’s top priority, a commitment that’s illustrated by high-quality services in a clean and professional atmosphere. A flexible and courteous staff caters to each client, offering an experience that’s enriched by a commitment to continuing education, mutual respect, and self-discipline. From hair cuts, styling, and color to makeup and extensions, exceptional experiences are the hallmarks of this Harrisonburg salon.
2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton
HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333
3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barbershop, Harrisonburg
OmarsBarbershop.com, 540-282-2575
Spa
1st: The Spa at the Omni Homestead Resort
7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs
OmniHotels.com, 540-839-1766
At this one-of-a-kind resort, nestled in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains, The Omni Homestead Resort’s spa is legendary. Offering a state-of-the-art facility for guests to experience wellness activities, decadent spa treatments, and unique features, including a year-round, adults-only Serenity Garden, services such as Swedish and deep tissue massages, classic European facials, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, and salon services are on the extensive spa menu.
2nd: Cedar Stone Spa, Harrisonburg
CedarStoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411
3rd: Breezy Hill Day Spa, Staunton
BreezyHillDaySpa.com, 540-886-0887
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Frazier Associates
213 N. Augusta St., Staunton
FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230
This full-service architecture and planning firm specializes in downtown revitalization, adaptive reuse, and historic preservation, in addition to urban infill, community planning, wayfinding, corridor planning, and residential design. Since 1986, Frazier Associates has been a leader in helping communities and individuals enhance their downtowns, neighborhoods, homes, and buildings. Kathy Frazier, FAIA, is co-founder and principal in charge.
2nd: Gaines Group Architects, Harrisonburg
TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012
3rd: Blueline, Harrisonburg
Blueline.com, 540-437-1228
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Milmont Greenhouses
48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro
Milmont.com, 540-943-8408
Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular in recent years.
2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway
BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, Bridgewater
Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434
Home Builder
1st: Herr & Co.
141 W. Bruce St., Suite 202, Harrisonburg
HerrInc.com, 540-208-2874
Herr & Co., run by the father-son team of Jim and Mike Herr, delivers full service, Class A contractor services with an emphasis on fairness and integrity for quality, long-lasting remodels and new construction. Serving the Shenandoah Valley since 1988, Herr & Co. cultivates subcontractors with whom they develop long-term relationships, ensuring their projects deliver the high standards that define their philosophy.
2nd: Welsh Construction, Lexington
WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008
3rd: Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Harrisonburg
SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Grand Home Furnishings
Multiple locations
GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343
What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices. The company offers a total satisfaction guarantee on all of its sofas, beds, recliners, and more.
2nd: House of Oak and Sofas, Harrisonburg
HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383
3rd: Dayton Interiors, Harrisonburg
DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144
Interior Design Firm
1st: Curated Interiors
19 W. Nelson St., Lexington
ShopCuratedInteriors.com, 540-227-4749
As interior designers and curators of vintage wares, Curated Interiors lives by good design principles—scale, symmetry, and balance. The business eschews trends and instead focuses on coaxing preferences from its clients, urging them to listen to think instinctually and try mixing styles. Services include vision boards, design consulting, architectural design, and purchase recommendations. Shop the vintage furniture and home décor retail store, too.
2nd: Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Harrisonburg
SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001
3rd: Queen City Salvage and Design, Staunton
QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath
1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg
ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990
Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Now with a second location in Wilmington, North Carolina, co-owners Jill and Chad McGlaughlin maintain the firm’s primary mission of delivering exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.
2nd: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington
FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422
3rd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Bridgewater
MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763
Landscape Design
1st: Shreckhise Landscape & Design
967 Keezletown Rd., Weyers Cave
ShreckhiseLandscape.com, 540-234-9911
Shreckhise Landscape & Design is known for creating unique and highly customized landscape designs that help property owners not only enhance their landscapes but also solve privacy issues, visual imperfections, and eyesores such as electrical boxes, waste bins, and HVAC units. Third-generation owners Jim and Trent Shreckhise are involved in every step of the design and installation process and prioritize color and interest all year long.
2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway
BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
3rd: Waynesboro Landscape & Garden Center, Waynesboro
WaynesboroGardens.com, 540-942-4646
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Landes Heating & Air Conditioning
101 W. Mosby Rd., Harrisonburg
LandesHVAC.com, 540-434-5988
This family-run business started in a converted chicken house that Rev. Olen B. Landes turned into the Landes Sheet Metal Shop. His first job, in 1948, was to fix a mailbox for which he charged 25 cents. Today, Landes is one of the Valley’s most successful HVAC companies, installing heat pumps, oil and gas furnaces, indoor air quality products, and more.
2nd: Blauch Brothers, Inc., Harrisonburg
BlauchBrothers.com, 540-434-2589
3rd: Valley Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Staunton
ValleyAirHVAC.com, 540-302-5186
Real Estate Firm
1st: Kline May Realty
Multiple locations
KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500
Kline May Realty was founded in 1970 and now has four offices and nearly 100 agents available to serve the community. The team believes that residential real estate has more to do with service than sales, which is why they seek out agents with “servants’ hearts,” in order to establish the best relationships possible with clients.
2nd: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg
FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400
3rd: KK Homes (Long & Foster), Staunton
KKHomes.com, 540-241-0065
Retirement Community
1st: Bridgewater Retirement Community
302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater
BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550
Bridgewater Retirement Community rests on 90 acres of land and offers four levels of living: independent, assisted, memory support, and nursing households that provide long-term care and rehab. They welcome everyone aged 55 and older. Some of the on-site amenities include a fitness center, a billiards room, styling salons, and a thrift shop, for a vibrant, active lifestyle.
2nd: Sunnyside, Harrisonburg
Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8411
3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg
VMRC.org, 540-564-3400
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Didawick & Company, P.C.
117 Mactanly Pl., Staunton
Didawick.com, 540-885-0855
Founded in 1979, Didawick’s blend of personalized care and innovative thinking helps clients maneuver the challenges of taxes and accounting. The practice was built one client at a time, and promises to treat everyone like more than a number. With a staff of seasoned professionals armed with extensive technical knowledge and the latest information, Didawick offers tax, payroll, bookkeeping, auditing, eldercare services, and more.
2nd: PBMares, Harrisonburg
PBMares.com, 540-434-5975
3rd: Miller, Jameson & Brake, LLP, Harrisonburg
MillerJameson.com, 540-434-3825
Auction Company
1st: Enlisted Auctions
1210 Cold Springs Rd., Stuarts Draft
EnlistedAuctions.com, 540-337-3446
Whether downsizing, closing a business, settling an estate, looking for extra money, or moving, Enlisted Auctions can help. Owner Kervin Yoder is known for his distinctive touch with customers, providing that personal connection that makes Enlisted Auctions one of the Valley’s most successful auction houses. The firm’s main focus is real estate, estates, firearms, and equipment, and vehicles.
2nd: Green Valley Auctions, Mt. Crawford
GreenValleyAuctions.com, 540-434-4260
3rd: Bowman Auctions, Harrisonburg
BowmanAuctions.com, 540-434-7653
Bank/Credit Union
1st: DuPont Community Credit Union
Multiple locations
MyDCCU.com, 800-245-8085
What began in 1959 in the basement of an employee’s house as Waynesboro DuPont Employees Credit Union, Inc., now serves over 115,000 members across the Shenandoah Valley as DuPont Community Credit Union. The business “believes in people, not profits,” and provides personal banking, loan, and business services, and is also an active partner in community events and wellness.
2nd: F & M Bank, Multiple locations
FMBankVa.com, 540-896-8941
3rd: Park View Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
PVFCU.org, 540-434-6444
Car Dealer
1st: McDonough Toyota
918 Richmond Ave., Staunton
McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201
McDonough Toyota’s philosophy is all about customer satisfaction, believing that a happy customer is the best advertising money can buy. Priding itself on customer service, McDonough prioritizes customers before everything else. A highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with many years of service and commitment whose goal is to ensure that all customers are happy customers.
2nd: Steven Toyota, Harrisonburg
StevenToyota.com, 540-434-1400
3rd: Bob Wade Autoworld, Harrisonburg
BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900
Car Wash
1st: Peterson’s Soft Cloth Car Wash
Multiple locations
Petersons1.com, 866-509-3021
This trifecta of convenience includes a soft cloth car wash, a Dairy Queen, and an oil and lube center. With locations in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester, car washes begin at a basic exterior wash—the Express Wash—and escalate in price and services to top-of-the-line Shop Shine Packages, which include interiors, window, and door jam cleaning. While you’re there, grab a soft-serve cone and an oil change.
2nd: Valley View Express Wash, Harrisonburg
ValleyViewExpressWash.com, 571-279-6590
3rd: Miracle Car Wash, 4 locations in Harrisonburg
MiracleCarWashOnline.com, 540-433-5800
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton
InvestDavenport.com, 540-383-6550
With information accessible with the click of a mouse, there is no shortage of news and opinions on investing. But investment information is not necessarily knowledge, and Davenport’s strengths come from quality research, analysis, and deep industry knowledge that helps their clients grow their portfolios. Applauded for building trust and personal relationships with clients, partnering with Davenport helps create solid financial plans.
2nd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors, Waynesboro
WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221
3rd: Bookkeeping & Management Systems, Inc., Waynesboro
Bookkeeper.com, 540-943-4193
Funeral Home
1st: Kyger Funeral Home
3173 Spotswood Tr., Harrisonburg
Kygers.com, 540-434-1359
Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.
2nd: Johnson Funeral Service, Locations in Bridgewater, Grottoes
JohnsonFS.com, 540-828-2542
3rd: Grandle Funeral Home, Inc., Broadway
GrandleFuneralHome.com, 540-896-3231
Law Firm
1st: Clark & Bradshaw, P.C.
92 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg
Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601
Clark & Bradshaw’s guiding principle has always been that its clients need, expect, and deserve prompt, efficient, and expert legal services. With a team of professionals highly qualified in numerous areas of the law, individual attention, participation in community affairs and the local economy, and a versatile, knowledgeable staff enable the firm’s team to maintain its standing as one of the Valley’s most successful practices.
2nd: Flora Pettit, Harrisonburg
FPLegal.com, 540-437-3100
3rd: TimberlakeSmith, Staunton
TimberlakeSmith.com, 540-885-1517