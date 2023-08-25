Shenandoah Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Valley Spine Chiropractic

1950 Evelyn Byrd Ave., Suite C, Harrisonburg

ValleySpineChiropractic.com, 540-383-9123

Evidence-based treatment that improves quality of life is the core of Valley Spine Chiropractic’s mission. From chiropractic adjustments, to exercise prescription and soft tissue therapy, the goal of the experts at Valley Spine Chiropractic is to ensure that each patient is empowered to better understand the treatment they receive and has a greater knowledge of the functioning of their bodies.

2nd: Nieder Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Harrisonburg

FunctionalChiro.com, 540-434-6400

3rd: The Amato Clinic, Locations in Staunton, Waynesboro

AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Valley Hope Counseling Center

20 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 202, Waynesboro

ValleyHopeCC.org, 540-941-8933

Difficult situations and stressful times are a part of life, but if reactions to those stressors are barriers to living life fully, they may be a signal to consider counseling. Valley Hope, a nonprofit agency and partner of the United Way of Greater Augusta, offers professional counseling services to area residents and provides affordable, equitable, and quality mental health care to the community.

2nd: Journey Counseling, Harrisonburg

JourneyCounselingMinistries.org, 540-908-3464

3rd: Tasso Counseling, Staunton

TassoCounseling.com, 540-255-9559

Dental Practice

1st: Dental Health Associates

Multiple locations

MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500

This full-service dental care clinic offers convenience, value, and a commitment to technology and outstanding dental care for the whole family—from general dentistry to teledentistry and the most sophisticated restorative and cosmetic techniques. Using the newest technology available, the team at Dental Health Associates offers superior dental care and a path to a winning smile, while keeping you comfortable.

2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists, Harrisonburg

CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195

3rd: Smiles For Life Dental Care, Locations in Bridgewater, Staunton

SmilesForLifeOnline.com, 540-828-2312

Eye Doctor

1st: EyeOne

Multiple locations

EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720

From ophthalmologists to optometrists and opticians, this is your one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs. The highly skilled practitioners at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more. Plus, EyeOne performs routine eye exams and sells most contact lens brands. Their optical shops carry brands like Ray Ban and Kate Spade.

2nd: Rockingham Eye Physicians & Associates, Rockingham

RockinghamEyePhysicians.net, 540-433-2485

3rd: Lexington Eye Care, Lexington

LexEyeCare.com, 540-463-1600

Home Health Provider

1st: Augusta Health

64 Sports Medicine Dr., Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4900

Studies indicate that the comfort and security patients find at home maximize well-being and the healing process. And given the choice, most people prefer to recuperate in the familiar surroundings of their own home. Augusta Health Home Health gives patients the opportunity to remain at home and receive treatment under the supervision of their physician with plans that include family participation for optimal outcomes.

2nd: ConnectionsPlus Healthcare + Hospice, Lexington

ConnectionPlus.org, 540-463-1848

3rd: First Choice Home Health & Hospice, Harrisonburg

FirstChoiceHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-3916

Hospital

1st: Augusta Health

78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

Augusta Health fills a critical need in the Shenandoah Valley by offering personalized healthcare and small-town hospitality to the region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health services. Augusta Health recently joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network and received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of “A.”

2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg

RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682

3rd: Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health), Winchester

ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare

240 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg

SWHC-Office.com, 540-438-1314

The team at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare provides compassionate, personalized women’s healthcare corresponding to every stage of life. Consisting of experienced certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, as well as top-rated, experienced physicians, they provide unwavering support and guidance and consider themselves your partners in health. Forming a cohesive team, they work together to help patients take control of their physical and holistic health.

2nd: Augusta Health Care for Women, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington

AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750

3rd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN Associates

HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Locations in Fishersville, Lexington

BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956

As oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Drs. Brandt and Burgoyne manage a wide variety of issues relating to the mouth, teeth, and facial regions. With expertise including dental implant surgery to wisdom teeth removal and corrective jaw surgery, the experts at Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice a full scope of procedures in a state-of-the-art office setting.

2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists, Harrisonburg

CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195

3rd: Legacy Surgery, Harrisonburg

LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Giardina & Kray Orthodontics

2505-A Evelyn Byrd Ave., Harrisonburg

KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814

Dr. Kray and Dr. Giardina are passionate about orthodontics and care deeply about each patient’s experience. As a family-oriented practice, the team knows that each individual, regardless of age, is unique. Using cutting-edge technology, patients are provided with safe, accurate care that integrates their concerns and oral health goals in order to provide top-tier orthodontic care to the Harrisonburg community.

2nd: Parrott Orthodontics, Staunton

ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600

3rd: Weiler Orthodontics and Invisalign, Harrisonburg

WeilerOrthodontics.com, 540-433-3790

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center

2509 Pleasant Run Dr., Harrisonburg

Sentara.com, 540-689-5000

When an injury interferes with doing what you love—from gardening and golfing to running marathons—life becomes challenging. The experts at Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center specialize in getting lives back on track, offering a wide variety of orthopedics procedures, including orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, joint replacement, spine surgery, hand surgery, and more. Strong patient outcomes and satisfaction define this comprehensive and quality focused practice.

2nd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Locations in Fishersville, Staunton

ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850

3rd: Augusta Health Spine Clinic, Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-245-7400

Pediatric Practice

1st: UVA Pediatrics

Multiple locations

UVAHealth.com, 540-434-3004

Pediatricians at UVA Pediatrics are focused on the specific medical and developmental needs of children. They’re specially trained to provide medical care to children, receiving an extra three years of training beyond medical school that gives them the relevant expertise and skill. This nationally recognized practice works with families to ensure the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its young patients.

2nd: Bluestone Pediatrics, Rockingham

BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800

3rd: Valley Pediatric Group, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro

ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Synergy Rehab and Wellness

Multiple locations

SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-932-0333

The team of physical therapy Ph.D.s and licensed PT assistants at Synergy Rehab and Wellness offer specialized treatments for any pain, injury, or discomfort. Using sophisticated diagnostic methods designed to discover root causes, the top-notch staff works with you to determine the most beneficial services, with the ultimate goal of maximum pain relief, healing, self-empowerment, and future injury prevention.

2nd: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Multiple locations

Drayer.URPT.com, 540-434-1200

3rd: Augusta Health Outpatient Therapy, Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-932-5935

Primary Care Practice

1st: Augusta Health Primary Care

Multiple locations

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

When you feel healthy, physicians at Augusta Health Primary Care work to keep you that way with regular physical exams, immunizations, and health education. If you feel sick, they’re ready to diagnose and treat your condition. Whether you have a cold or the flu, need treatment for a chronic condition or need to see a specialist, providers will get you the care you need.

2nd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

3rd: Harrisonburg Family Practice

HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery

3302 Albert Long Dr., Rockingham

AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303

From cosmetic or reconstructive procedures performed by board-certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD, FACS, to a customized spa treatment with highly trained aestheticians, Asfa Plastic Surgery provides services of the highest standard to all its patients and spa clients. In a comfortable, safe environment, all patients and clients are treated with the utmost respect, dignity, and compassion.

2nd: Shenandoah Dermatology & Aesthetics, Multiple locations

ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-686-1634

3rd: Augusta Plastic Surgery, Fishersville

AugPlastic.com, 540-932-5771

Dermatology Practice

1st: Shenandoah Dermatology & Aesthetics

Multiple locations

ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-686-1634

Shenandoah Dermatology provides the people of western Virginia with the highest quality patient-centered care possible. In comfortable offices, staffed by superbly competent and attentive physicians and staff, the practice offers a variety of dermatological services including skin cancer treatments, Botox, skin rash treatment, acne treatment, laser hair removal, and more, all performed by certified dermatologists.

2nd: Harrisonburg Dermatology, Penn Laird

HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700

3rd: Forefront Dermatology, Locations in Fishersville, Harrisonburg

ForefrontDermatology.com, 540-451-2833

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa

353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg

TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188

Clients are The Studio’s top priority, a commitment that’s illustrated by high-quality services in a clean and professional atmosphere. A flexible and courteous staff caters to each client, offering an experience that’s enriched by a commitment to continuing education, mutual respect, and self-discipline. From hair cuts, styling, and color to makeup and extensions, exceptional experiences are the hallmarks of this Harrisonburg salon.

2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton

HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333

3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barbershop, Harrisonburg

OmarsBarbershop.com, 540-282-2575

Spa

1st: The Spa at the Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

OmniHotels.com, 540-839-1766

At this one-of-a-kind resort, nestled in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains, The Omni Homestead Resort’s spa is legendary. Offering a state-of-the-art facility for guests to experience wellness activities, decadent spa treatments, and unique features, including a year-round, adults-only Serenity Garden, services such as Swedish and deep tissue massages, classic European facials, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, and salon services are on the extensive spa menu.

2nd: Cedar Stone Spa, Harrisonburg

CedarStoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411

3rd: Breezy Hill Day Spa, Staunton

BreezyHillDaySpa.com, 540-886-0887

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Frazier Associates

213 N. Augusta St., Staunton

FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230

This full-service architecture and planning firm specializes in downtown revitalization, adaptive reuse, and historic preservation, in addition to urban infill, community planning, wayfinding, corridor planning, and residential design. Since 1986, Frazier Associates has been a leader in helping communities and individuals enhance their downtowns, neighborhoods, homes, and buildings. Kathy Frazier, FAIA, is co-founder and principal in charge.

2nd: Gaines Group Architects, Harrisonburg

TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012

3rd: Blueline, Harrisonburg

Blueline.com, 540-437-1228

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Milmont Greenhouses

48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro

Milmont.com, 540-943-8408

Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular in recent years.

2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway

BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, Bridgewater

Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434

Home Builder

1st: Herr & Co.

141 W. Bruce St., Suite 202, Harrisonburg

HerrInc.com, 540-208-2874

Herr & Co., run by the father-son team of Jim and Mike Herr, delivers full service, Class A contractor services with an emphasis on fairness and integrity for quality, long-lasting remodels and new construction. Serving the Shenandoah Valley since 1988, Herr & Co. cultivates subcontractors with whom they develop long-term relationships, ensuring their projects deliver the high standards that define their philosophy.

2nd: Welsh Construction, Lexington

WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008

3rd: Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Harrisonburg

SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Grand Home Furnishings

Multiple locations

GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343

What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices. The company offers a total satisfaction guarantee on all of its sofas, beds, recliners, and more.

2nd: House of Oak and Sofas, Harrisonburg

HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383

3rd: Dayton Interiors, Harrisonburg

DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144

Interior Design Firm

1st: Curated Interiors

19 W. Nelson St., Lexington

ShopCuratedInteriors.com, 540-227-4749

As interior designers and curators of vintage wares, Curated Interiors lives by good design principles—scale, symmetry, and balance. The business eschews trends and instead focuses on coaxing preferences from its clients, urging them to listen to think instinctually and try mixing styles. Services include vision boards, design consulting, architectural design, and purchase recommendations. Shop the vintage furniture and home décor retail store, too.

2nd: Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Harrisonburg

SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001

3rd: Queen City Salvage and Design, Staunton

QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath

1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg

ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990

Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Now with a second location in Wilmington, North Carolina, co-owners Jill and Chad McGlaughlin maintain the firm’s primary mission of delivering exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.

2nd: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington

FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422

3rd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Bridgewater

MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763

Landscape Design

1st: Shreckhise Landscape & Design

967 Keezletown Rd., Weyers Cave

ShreckhiseLandscape.com, 540-234-9911

Shreckhise Landscape & Design is known for creating unique and highly customized landscape designs that help property owners not only enhance their landscapes but also solve privacy issues, visual imperfections, and eyesores such as electrical boxes, waste bins, and HVAC units. Third-generation owners Jim and Trent Shreckhise are involved in every step of the design and installation process and prioritize color and interest all year long.

2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway

BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

3rd: Waynesboro Landscape & Garden Center, Waynesboro

WaynesboroGardens.com, 540-942-4646

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Landes Heating & Air Conditioning

101 W. Mosby Rd., Harrisonburg

LandesHVAC.com, 540-434-5988

This family-run business started in a converted chicken house that Rev. Olen B. Landes turned into the Landes Sheet Metal Shop. His first job, in 1948, was to fix a mailbox for which he charged 25 cents. Today, Landes is one of the Valley’s most successful HVAC companies, installing heat pumps, oil and gas furnaces, indoor air quality products, and more.

2nd: Blauch Brothers, Inc., Harrisonburg

BlauchBrothers.com, 540-434-2589

3rd: Valley Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Staunton

ValleyAirHVAC.com, 540-302-5186

Real Estate Firm

1st: Kline May Realty

Multiple locations

KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500

Kline May Realty was founded in 1970 and now has four offices and nearly 100 agents available to serve the community. The team believes that residential real estate has more to do with service than sales, which is why they seek out agents with “servants’ hearts,” in order to establish the best relationships possible with clients.

2nd: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg

FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400

3rd: KK Homes (Long & Foster), Staunton

KKHomes.com, 540-241-0065

Retirement Community

1st: Bridgewater Retirement Community

302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater

BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550

Bridgewater Retirement Community rests on 90 acres of land and offers four levels of living: independent, assisted, memory support, and nursing households that provide long-term care and rehab. They welcome everyone aged 55 and older. Some of the on-site amenities include a fitness center, a billiards room, styling salons, and a thrift shop, for a vibrant, active lifestyle.

2nd: Sunnyside, Harrisonburg

Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8411

3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg

VMRC.org, 540-564-3400

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Didawick & Company, P.C.

117 Mactanly Pl., Staunton

Didawick.com, 540-885-0855

Founded in 1979, Didawick’s blend of personalized care and innovative thinking helps clients maneuver the challenges of taxes and accounting. The practice was built one client at a time, and promises to treat everyone like more than a number. With a staff of seasoned professionals armed with extensive technical knowledge and the latest information, Didawick offers tax, payroll, bookkeeping, auditing, eldercare services, and more.

2nd: PBMares, Harrisonburg

PBMares.com, 540-434-5975

3rd: Miller, Jameson & Brake, LLP, Harrisonburg

MillerJameson.com, 540-434-3825

Auction Company

1st: Enlisted Auctions

1210 Cold Springs Rd., Stuarts Draft

EnlistedAuctions.com, 540-337-3446

Whether downsizing, closing a business, settling an estate, looking for extra money, or moving, Enlisted Auctions can help. Owner Kervin Yoder is known for his distinctive touch with customers, providing that personal connection that makes Enlisted Auctions one of the Valley’s most successful auction houses. The firm’s main focus is real estate, estates, firearms, and equipment, and vehicles.

2nd: Green Valley Auctions, Mt. Crawford

GreenValleyAuctions.com, 540-434-4260

3rd: Bowman Auctions, Harrisonburg

BowmanAuctions.com, 540-434-7653

Bank/Credit Union

1st: DuPont Community Credit Union

Multiple locations

MyDCCU.com, 800-245-8085

What began in 1959 in the basement of an employee’s house as Waynesboro DuPont Employees Credit Union, Inc., now serves over 115,000 members across the Shenandoah Valley as DuPont Community Credit Union. The business “believes in people, not profits,” and provides personal banking, loan, and business services, and is also an active partner in community events and wellness.

2nd: F & M Bank, Multiple locations

FMBankVa.com, 540-896-8941

3rd: Park View Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

PVFCU.org, 540-434-6444

Car Dealer

1st: McDonough Toyota

918 Richmond Ave., Staunton

McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201

McDonough Toyota’s philosophy is all about customer satisfaction, believing that a happy customer is the best advertising money can buy. Priding itself on customer service, McDonough prioritizes customers before everything else. A highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with many years of service and commitment whose goal is to ensure that all customers are happy customers.

2nd: Steven Toyota, Harrisonburg

StevenToyota.com, 540-434-1400

3rd: Bob Wade Autoworld, Harrisonburg

BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900

Car Wash

1st: Peterson’s Soft Cloth Car Wash

Multiple locations

Petersons1.com, 866-509-3021

This trifecta of convenience includes a soft cloth car wash, a Dairy Queen, and an oil and lube center. With locations in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester, car washes begin at a basic exterior wash—the Express Wash—and escalate in price and services to top-of-the-line Shop Shine Packages, which include interiors, window, and door jam cleaning. While you’re there, grab a soft-serve cone and an oil change.

2nd: Valley View Express Wash, Harrisonburg

ValleyViewExpressWash.com, 571-279-6590

3rd: Miracle Car Wash, 4 locations in Harrisonburg

MiracleCarWashOnline.com, 540-433-5800

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton

InvestDavenport.com, 540-383-6550

With information accessible with the click of a mouse, there is no shortage of news and opinions on investing. But investment information is not necessarily knowledge, and Davenport’s strengths come from quality research, analysis, and deep industry knowledge that helps their clients grow their portfolios. Applauded for building trust and personal relationships with clients, partnering with Davenport helps create solid financial plans.

2nd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors, Waynesboro

WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221

3rd: Bookkeeping & Management Systems, Inc., Waynesboro

Bookkeeper.com, 540-943-4193

Funeral Home

1st: Kyger Funeral Home

3173 Spotswood Tr., Harrisonburg

Kygers.com, 540-434-1359

Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.

2nd: Johnson Funeral Service, Locations in Bridgewater, Grottoes

JohnsonFS.com, 540-828-2542

3rd: Grandle Funeral Home, Inc., Broadway

GrandleFuneralHome.com, 540-896-3231

Law Firm

1st: Clark & Bradshaw, P.C.

92 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg

Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601

Clark & Bradshaw’s guiding principle has always been that its clients need, expect, and deserve prompt, efficient, and expert legal services. With a team of professionals highly qualified in numerous areas of the law, individual attention, participation in community affairs and the local economy, and a versatile, knowledgeable staff enable the firm’s team to maintain its standing as one of the Valley’s most successful practices.

2nd: Flora Pettit, Harrisonburg

FPLegal.com, 540-437-3100

3rd: TimberlakeSmith, Staunton

TimberlakeSmith.com, 540-885-1517